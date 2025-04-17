Markets Print 2025-04-17
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (April 16, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 116,020.11
High: 117,424.04
Low: 115,776.12
Net Change: 755.39
Volume (000): 248,066
Value (000): 30,714,129
Makt Cap (000) 3,529,413,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,073.12
NET CH (+) 6.92
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,065.13
NET CH (-) 48.26
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 32,371.14
NET CH (-) 38.12
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,916.40
NET CH (-) 160.68
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,701.05
NET CH (-) 206.20
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,800.58
NET CH (-) 94.51
------------------------------------
As on: 16-April-2025
====================================
