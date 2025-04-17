KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (April 16, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 116,020.11 High: 117,424.04 Low: 115,776.12 Net Change: 755.39 Volume (000): 248,066 Value (000): 30,714,129 Makt Cap (000) 3,529,413,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,073.12 NET CH (+) 6.92 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,065.13 NET CH (-) 48.26 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 32,371.14 NET CH (-) 38.12 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,916.40 NET CH (-) 160.68 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,701.05 NET CH (-) 206.20 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,800.58 NET CH (-) 94.51 ------------------------------------ As on: 16-April-2025 ====================================

