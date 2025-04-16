AIRLINK 177.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.34%)
BOP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CPHL 96.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-4.04%)
FCCL 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.76%)
FFL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
FLYNG 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
HUBC 141.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 60.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.74%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-1.32%)
PACE 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.7%)
PAEL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.6%)
PIAHCLA 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.85%)
PIBTL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.13%)
POWER 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.71%)
PPL 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.22 (-1.86%)
PRL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-4.22%)
PTC 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.27%)
SEARL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.61%)
SSGC 39.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-4.31%)
SYM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TELE 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TRG 65.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-3.08%)
WAVESAPP 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.2%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 12,356 Decreased By -124.5 (-1%)
BR30 37,420 Decreased By -588 (-1.55%)
KSE100 116,020 Decreased By -755.4 (-0.65%)
KSE30 35,606 Decreased By -242.8 (-0.68%)
Apr 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Dior shows fall fashion collection in gardens of ancient Kyoto temple

Reuters Published 16 Apr, 2025 02:05pm

KYOTO, Japan: Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri showed her fall fashion collection of loose, minimalist styles in the garden of the Toji Temple in Kyoto on Tuesday night.

Models walked down a broad, pebbled path and over a footbridge, parading long overcoats and dresses in mostly sombre colours, some worn wrapped Kimono-style across the chest.

There were loose trousers, wide-sleeved jackets and long, airy dresses with glittering flower patterns. Some looks were accessorized with a single earring, or a cross-body bag.

The French fashion house worked with local specialists, including traditional Japanese textile company Tatsumura Textile Co., for the designs, which drew on 15th and 16th century styles.

“We made several different prototypes, and from those, the final version was selected for production,” Iku Tatsumura, president of the Kyoto-based company told Reuters.

A silver-based fabric was made less shiny to give it a more modern look, while navy garments were lightened with tones of gray, he said.

“Altogether, the whole process took about a year.”

LVMH-owned Dior’s ties to Japan, where it has held exhibits and fashion shows and dressed royals, date back to its founder, Christian Dior, who in 1957 designed coats to fit over the shape of the Kimono.

For the finale, models lined up in front of the pagoda-style temple that was founded in 796, as Chiuri, who joined Dior in 2016, walked out for her bow, pausing for a quick nod to the audience.

Dior Kyoto

Comments

200 characters

Dior shows fall fashion collection in gardens of ancient Kyoto temple

Intra-day update: Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Pakistan, China agree to strengthen coordination, cooperation on maritime policies

Gold price per tola jumps Rs8,600 to another all-time high in Pakistan

Faysal Bank sponsor Ithmaar, GFH Financial Group terminate acquisition discussions

Trump says cost of almost all products including gasoline going down

Oil slides as markets assess impact of US-China trade war

‘Transaction being executed’: Sapphire Fibres advances with acquisition of 50% shares in UCH, UCH-II

Rs1.275trn loan to tackle circular debt: CPPA-G likely to sign term sheets with 18 banks

Held-up GST returns: FTO bars FBR from imposing penalties on registered persons

Jul-Feb FY25: LSM sector contracts 1.90pc

Read more stories