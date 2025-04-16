AIRLINK 177.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.34%)
World

China says ‘not afraid to fight’ trade war with US

AFP Published 16 Apr, 2025 01:33pm

BEIJING: China warned Wednesday it was “not afraid” to fight a trade war with the United States and reiterated calls for dialogue, after US President Donald Trump said it was up to Beijing to come to the negotiating table.

“If the US really wants to resolve the issue through dialogue and negotiation, it should stop exerting extreme pressure, stop threatening and blackmailing, and talk to China on the basis of equality, respect and mutual benefit,” foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.

Trump initially imposed tariffs on imports from China over its alleged role in the fentanyl supply chain – and recently stepped up those levies sharply over trade practices that Washington deems unfair.

This year, Trump has imposed an additional 145 percent tariff on many goods from China, stacking atop duties from previous administrations.

This involved 20 percent over fentanyl and other illicit drugs, as well as 125 percent over trade practices.

Trump says ‘ball is in China’s court’ on tariffs: White House

Trump’s administration has, however, given temporary reprieve for certain tech products – like smartphones and laptops – from the latest levey.

And on Tuesday, the US President said “the ball is in China’s court. China needs to make a deal with us”, according to a statement read out by Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt at a briefing.

Beijing responded Wednesday by saying it was “the US that initiated this tariff war”.

“China’s position has been very clear. There is no winner in a tariff war or a trade war,” Lin said. “China does not want to fight, but it is not afraid to fight.”

