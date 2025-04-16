AIRLINK 180.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.13%)
BOP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
CPHL 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.09%)
FCCL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.3%)
FFL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.64%)
FLYNG 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
HUBC 141.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
MLCF 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.24%)
OGDC 210.22 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-1.91%)
PACE 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.52%)
PAEL 46.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.02%)
PIAHCLA 17.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
POWER 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PPL 170.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-1.34%)
PRL 35.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.73%)
SEARL 95.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.42%)
SSGC 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.55%)
SYM 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.49%)
TPLP 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.18%)
TRG 67.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.87%)
WAVESAPP 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
BR100 12,464 Decreased By -17 (-0.14%)
BR30 37,831 Decreased By -176.9 (-0.47%)
KSE100 116,661 Decreased By -114.4 (-0.1%)
KSE30 35,785 Decreased By -64.6 (-0.18%)
Apr 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars sustain gains, China data lightens trade gloom

Reuters Published 16 Apr, 2025 10:13am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars looked to consolidate five sessions of gains on Wednesday as upbeat economic data from China provided a welcome contrast to all the global trade gloom.

Figures on retail sales and industrial output for March were well above forecasts, suggesting the domestic economy was building momentum before U.S. tariffs hit.

That helped nudge the Aussie up to $0.6356, after touching a high of $0.6381 overnight. It still faces stiff chart resistance in the $0.6395/6409 zone, which stymied three previous rallies.

The kiwi dollar firmed to $0.5905, after hitting a five-month peak of $0.5943 overnight. A sustained break of $0.5929 would open the way to a November peak at $0.6037.

The kiwi’s rally is all the more striking in that it came despite the Reserve Bank of New Zealand last week cutting its official cash rate to 3.5% and flagging yet more to come.

Analysts at ANZ warned that uncertainty over the impact of tariffs globally could hinder consumer and business spending, requiring more policy easing.

“We are adding two more OCR cuts to our forecasts, in August and October, which takes the OCR to a low of 2.5% rather than our previous forecast of a 3% trough,” said Sharon Zollner, head of NZ economics at ANZ.

Australia, NZ dollars extend winning streak as greenback loses lustre

“The risk that the NZD may hold up better than it has in previous global ructions - should the USD come under pressure - also implies a risk that the OCR will need to do more work.”

Markets are fully priced for another quarter-point cut at the next RBNZ meeting in late May and rates at 2.75% or lower by the autumn.

One potential hurdle is data on first-quarter consumer prices due on Thursday where a rise of 0.7% is expected.

The Reserve Bank of Australia skipped a rate cut this month, but markets have fully priced in a 25=basis=point reduction to 3.85% in May.

Australia’s consumer price report is due next week and expected to show the trimmed mean measure of core inflation slowed to 2.8%, from 3.2%, putting it back in the RBA’s 2% to 3% band for the first time since late 2021.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs are tipping a trimmed mean of just 2.5%, which would be a major surprise and a green light for a half-point rate cut in May.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

200 characters

Australia, NZ dollars sustain gains, China data lightens trade gloom

Intra-day update: Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Jul-Feb FY25: LSM sector contracts 1.90pc

Held-up GST returns: FTO bars FBR from imposing penalties on registered persons

Pakistan, China agree to strengthen coordination, cooperation on maritime policies

Petrol prices kept unchanged

Trump says cost of almost all products including gasoline going down

Oil dips as markets assess trade war effects

‘Transaction being executed’: Sapphire Fibres advances with acquisition of 50% shares in UCH, UCH-II

Renewable energy push: Nepra may approve tariff of KE’s 2 PV solar projects

COAS says ‘not even ten generations of terrorists can harm Balochistan or Pakistan’

Read more stories