South Korean shares slip after Nvidia curbs

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares fell on Wednesday after Nvidia said the U.S. put new curbs on some chip exports to China, while trade conflicts between the world’s two biggest economies showed no signs of abating.

The won weakened and the benchmark bond yield fell.

The blue-chip KOSPI lost 9.47 points, or 0.38%, to 2,467.94 as of 0102 GMT.

Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics shed 2.3% and peer SK Hynix lost 2.6%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution gained 1.01%.

Nvidia said on Tuesday it would take $5.5 billion in charges after the U.S. government limited exports of its H20 artificial intelligence chip to China, a key market for one of its most popular chips.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s new tariffs could cost U.S. semiconductor equipment makers more than $1 billion a year, according to industry calculations discussed with officials and lawmakers in Washington last week, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Hyundai Motor shed 1.39% and sister automaker Kia added 0.23%. Search engine Naver climbed 0.92% and instant messenger Kakao lost 1.03%.

South Korean shares rise on easing tariff woes; won hits 4-month high

Of the total 931 traded issues, 379 advanced and 487 declined.

Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 178.8 billion won ($125.2 million) on the main board on Wednesday.

The won was quoted at 1,430.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.24% lower than Tuesday’s close at 1,427.2.

The currency has gained 2.9% against the dollar year-to-date.

In the money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.08 point to 107.53.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 3.2 basis points to 2.376%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell 1.7 basis points to 2.645%.