AIRLINK 180.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.14%)
BOP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
CPHL 101.55 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.14%)
FCCL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.3%)
FFL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.77%)
FLYNG 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
HUBC 141.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
MLCF 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.24%)
OGDC 211.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-1.54%)
PACE 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.52%)
PAEL 46.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.02%)
PIAHCLA 17.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
POWER 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PPL 170.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.28%)
PRL 35.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.73%)
SEARL 95.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.43%)
SSGC 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
SYM 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.49%)
TPLP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.88%)
TRG 67.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.8%)
WAVESAPP 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
BR100 12,464 Decreased By -17 (-0.14%)
BR30 37,831 Decreased By -176.9 (-0.47%)
KSE100 116,728 Decreased By -48 (-0.04%)
KSE30 35,811 Decreased By -38.2 (-0.11%)
Apr 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korean shares slip after Nvidia curbs

  • KOSPI lost 9.47 points, or 0.38%, to 2,467.94
Reuters Published 16 Apr, 2025 09:53am

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares fell on Wednesday after Nvidia said the U.S. put new curbs on some chip exports to China, while trade conflicts between the world’s two biggest economies showed no signs of abating.

The won weakened and the benchmark bond yield fell.

The blue-chip KOSPI lost 9.47 points, or 0.38%, to 2,467.94 as of 0102 GMT.

Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics shed 2.3% and peer SK Hynix lost 2.6%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution gained 1.01%.

Nvidia said on Tuesday it would take $5.5 billion in charges after the U.S. government limited exports of its H20 artificial intelligence chip to China, a key market for one of its most popular chips.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s new tariffs could cost U.S. semiconductor equipment makers more than $1 billion a year, according to industry calculations discussed with officials and lawmakers in Washington last week, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Hyundai Motor shed 1.39% and sister automaker Kia added 0.23%. Search engine Naver climbed 0.92% and instant messenger Kakao lost 1.03%.

South Korean shares rise on easing tariff woes; won hits 4-month high

Of the total 931 traded issues, 379 advanced and 487 declined.

Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 178.8 billion won ($125.2 million) on the main board on Wednesday.

The won was quoted at 1,430.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.24% lower than Tuesday’s close at 1,427.2.

The currency has gained 2.9% against the dollar year-to-date.

In the money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.08 point to 107.53.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 3.2 basis points to 2.376%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell 1.7 basis points to 2.645%.

South Korean shares South Korean stocks

Comments

200 characters

South Korean shares slip after Nvidia curbs

Intra-day update: Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Jul-Feb FY25: LSM sector contracts 1.90pc

Held-up GST returns: FTO bars FBR from imposing penalties on registered persons

Pakistan, China agree to strengthen coordination, cooperation on maritime policies

Petrol prices kept unchanged

Trump says cost of almost all products including gasoline going down

Oil dips as markets assess trade war effects

‘Transaction being executed’: Sapphire Fibres advances with acquisition of 50% shares in UCH, UCH-II

Renewable energy push: Nepra may approve tariff of KE’s 2 PV solar projects

COAS says ‘not even ten generations of terrorists can harm Balochistan or Pakistan’

Read more stories