AIRLINK 177.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-1.45%)
BOP 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
CPHL 96.28 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-4.11%)
FCCL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.2%)
FFL 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.82%)
FLYNG 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
HUBC 141.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.61%)
HUMNL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.99%)
KOSM 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
MLCF 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.45%)
OGDC 212.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-0.99%)
PACE 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.2%)
PAEL 46.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.68%)
PIAHCLA 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.63%)
PIBTL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.13%)
POWER 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.3%)
PPL 170.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-1.57%)
PRL 34.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.25%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.98%)
SEARL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-2.4%)
SSGC 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.85%)
SYM 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.8%)
TELE 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TPLP 10.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 66.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.53%)
WAVESAPP 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,418 Decreased By -63.4 (-0.51%)
BR30 37,545 Decreased By -462.8 (-1.22%)
KSE100 116,122 Decreased By -654 (-0.56%)
KSE30 35,619 Decreased By -230.7 (-0.64%)
Apr 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei sags as Nvidia curbs drag down chip shares

Reuters Published April 16, 2025 Updated April 16, 2025 12:43pm

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell for the first time this week on Wednesday as chip-sector shares sank after Nvidia said the U.S. government is limiting exports of its key chip to China.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest, an Nvidia supplier, was the Nikkei’s second-worst performer with a 6.6% tumble. Chip-making equipment manufacturer Disco tanked 8%.

The tech-heavy Nikkei lost 1% to close at 33,920.40, while the broader Topix dipped 0.6%.

Precision equipment makers dropped 2.1% as a sector, putting them among the worst performers from the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry groupings.

The H20 artificial intelligence chip, targeted by the U.S. government, is currently Nvidia’s most advanced chip for sale in China and is central to its efforts to stay engaged with China’s booming AI industry.

Nvidia has been a key focus of U.S. export controls as officials attempt to keep the most advanced chips from being sold to China. As a result, Nvidia has been designing chips that come as close as possible to U.S. limits.

“The Nvidia news is a massive development for U.S. tech and tech companies everywhere,” Kyle Rodda, senior financial markets analyst at Capital.com, said.

Japan automakers propel Nikkei after Trump hints at tariff relief

“It suggests that whatever innovation the company comes up with to get around U.S. restrictions, policymakers are going to eventually clamp down on it,” Rodda added.

“That’s going to stifle or limit Nvidia sales growth, market share and overall growth potential.”

Outside of chip-sector shares, Japanese equities had little direction as investors awaited additional news on U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.

Of the Nikkei’s 225 components, 142 fell, 81 rose and two traded flat.

In a sign that tariff worries remain front of mind, shipping was the Tokyo’s bourses worst performing industry group, slumping 3.2%.

U.S.-Japan trade talks are due to get underway this week, with Japan’s top negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, arriving in Washington later on Wednesday for a three-day visit.

Nikkei Nikkei index Japan’s Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei sags as Nvidia curbs drag down chip shares

Intra-day update: Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Pakistan, China agree to strengthen coordination, cooperation on maritime policies

Gold price per tola jumps Rs8,600 to another all-time high in Pakistan

Faysal Bank sponsor Ithmaar, GFH Financial Group terminate acquisition discussions

Trump says cost of almost all products including gasoline going down

Oil slides as markets assess impact of US-China trade war

‘Transaction being executed’: Sapphire Fibres advances with acquisition of 50% shares in UCH, UCH-II

Held-up GST returns: FTO bars FBR from imposing penalties on registered persons

Jul-Feb FY25: LSM sector contracts 1.90pc

Renewable energy push: Nepra may approve tariff of KE’s 2 PV solar projects

Read more stories