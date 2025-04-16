Senate pays homage to Taj Haider, Prof Khurshid

ISLAMABAD: The lawmakers from both sides of the aisle in the upper house of the Parliament joined hands on Tuesday in paying profound homage to late Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Taj Haider, acknowledging his services for democracy, rule of law and human rights in the country.

In one-day Senate meeting that was held as a condolence reference for Haider, PPP Parliamentary Leader in Senate Sherry Rehman moved a resolution to pay homage to Haider that was unanimously passed by the House.

Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani presided over the Senate session, and paid tribute to the late lawmaker.

Speaking on the occasion, Rehman said Haider was one of the founding members of PPP. She termed the late senator a “true patriot, a celebrated writer and an ideological leader.”

Haider’s contributions to democracy and his advocacy for the rights of marginalised communities would be remembered and cherished, she said.

Leader of the Opposition in Senate Shibli Faraz said the late senator had multifaceted qualities. He was a source of guidance and wisdom for his colleagues, Faraz said.

PPP’s Saleem Mandviwalla and several other senators remembered the contributions of the late senator in remarkable words.

Deputy Prime Minister and Leader of the House in Senate Ishaq Dar said Haider had unparalleled loyalty with the PPP, and his contributions for the rights of the labour class and the marginalised community, education, health and the cause of democracy would be remembered for long.

Dar also paid tribute to late former senator Professor Khurshid Ahmad from Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) for his contributions to promoting democracy in Pakistan.

Law Minister Azam Tarar said Taj Haider was an example of loyalty and selflessness. Haider’s contributions for the cause of “democracy and decency in politics will be remembered forever,” the minister said.

Tarar moved a resolution, also unanimously passed by the House, to pay homage to the late JI senator.

The Senate was prorogued.

