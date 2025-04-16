President's Trophy Grade-II starts

LAHORE: The President’s Trophy Grade-II 2024-25 has been started across eight cities – Abbottabad, Haripur, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sheikhupura and Swabi.

The 85-match tournament comprises of three-day matches except the final, which will be a four-day affair scheduled to take place from May 22-25. Over 400 players across Pakistan will get the opportunity to showcase their skills in this red-ball tournament.

The winner of the tournament will be awarded Rs five million, while the runner-up team will collect Rs 2.5 million out of a total prize pot of Rs 7.75 million. The triumphant team will also qualify for the President’s Trophy Grade-I in the next domestic season replacing Eshaal Associates.

A total of 27 departmental teams are taking part in the tournament, which are divided into four groups. Top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-final stage set to take place from May 14-16, while the semi-finals are slotted from May 18-20.

Group-A is comprised of Kingsmen, Navy, Pak Saudi International, Pakistan Customs, Port Qasim and Wing 999 Sports while Group-B is consisted of Army, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Ghani Institute, JDW Sugar Mills, JJ’s Consultancy Group, ONETEN Communication and PHA Rawalpindi.

Group-C is comprised of Haider Cricket Club, Mit Solutions, PAF, Sardar Group, Service Industries, SNSJ Marketing and Vital Tea while Group-D includes Ahmed Glass, Azlaan Traders, Income Tax, Kingsmen Academy, Railways, Sahir Associates and Sabir’s Poultry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025