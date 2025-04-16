NA panel discusses issues related to foreign affairs

ISLAMABAD: The 10th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs was held Tuesday at the Parliament House under the chairpersonship of Hina Rabbani Khar.

Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar also participated in the proceedings.

The committee deliberated on pressing matters, including the evolving regional/ global landscape particularly developments in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East and their implications for Pakistan.

Committee members in attendance included Shazia Marri, Shaista Pervaiz, Khurram Munawar Manj, Nuzhat Sadiq, Dr Muhammad Farooq Sattar, Ijazul Haq, Dr Amjad Ali Khan, Khan Muhammad Daha, and Danyal Chaudhry.

The ministry briefed the committee on various proposals, including the phasing out of rental properties for foreign missions/ exploring the feasibility of transitioning to electric vehicles.

Chairperson Khar and members of the committee emphasised the need for practical/ cost-effective solutions, noting that such initiatives would significantly reduce the financial burden on the national exchequer and improve operational efficiency.

The committee also held an in-depth discussion on the shifting global/ regional context and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a foreign policy rooted in cooperation/ goodwill. Chairperson Khar stressed the importance of cultivating constructive relationships with all stakeholders— particularly neighbouring countries to promote regional peace/ stability.

Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Dar addressed the committee and provided a comprehensive overview of Pakistan’s recent diplomatic engagements and their positive outcomes. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm support for the Palestinian people and underscored the government’s ongoing efforts to raise international awareness about the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza.

He also updated the committee on high-level diplomatic initiatives aimed at strengthening regional peace.

Dr commended the ministry’s performance, particularly its transparent/ efficient handling of over 250,000 Apostille attestation cases over the past year.

The meeting concluded with directives for timely follow-up on the committee’s recommendations.

