AIRLINK 181.87 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (0.84%)
BOP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.98%)
CNERGY 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CPHL 101.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.59%)
FCCL 46.24 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.61%)
FFL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.2%)
FLYNG 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.93%)
HUBC 143.50 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.72%)
HUMNL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 62.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
OGDC 216.71 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (1.12%)
PACE 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
PAEL 46.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.23%)
PIAHCLA 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
POWER 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PPL 174.35 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (0.95%)
PRL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.61%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
SEARL 96.50 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.46%)
SSGC 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
SYM 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
TRG 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.88%)
WAVESAPP 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
BR100 12,481 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 38,008 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 117,260 Increased By 484.3 (0.41%)
KSE30 36,013 Increased By 163.5 (0.46%)
Apr 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-16

Minister pledges balanced budget without imposing taxes

Safdar Rasheed Published April 16, 2025 Updated April 16, 2025 08:09am

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Finance Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman has reiterated the government’s commitment to public relief by saying “We aim to present a balanced budget without imposing new taxes.

Our focus is on improving the collection of existing levies while protecting small businesses from undue pressure. Major defaulters should be the priority for recovery efforts.“

He was talking during the first meeting of the Resource Mobilization Committee for the fiscal year 2025–26 which was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Punjab Finance Minister.

He also emphasized curbing narcotics by discouraging manufacturers and distributors, and termed the transition in property tax valuation a beneficial reform for both government and taxpayers.

“The phased implementation of tax reforms is providing real relief to the people of Punjab,” he added.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Communication and Law Sohaib Ahmad Bharath, Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan and senior officials from the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA), Excise and Taxation Department, and Board of Revenue.

The session focused on reviewing existing revenue streams and exploring new avenues to enhance provincial resources in preparation for the upcoming budget.

During the meeting, DG Excise & Taxation Umar Sher Chattha briefed the committee, revealing that the department had achieved Rs42.685 billion in collections by the end of March — 75% of the annual target. He added that March alone witnessed a 27% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year, attributed to improved performance and policy reforms. The transition from Annual Rental Value to Capital Value for property tax assessment has also proven instrumental in boosting revenue.

PRA Chairman informed the committee that the authority had registered a 14% growth this year, collecting over Rs190 million to date. He highlighted the establishment of 15 new regional offices and the full-scale implementation of the Internal Revenue Information System (IRIS), modelled after the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). Additionally, the PRA is proposing a “negative list” mechanism for sales tax on services, under which only explicitly exempted services would remain outside the tax net.

Minister for Communication and Law Sohaib Ahmad Bharath stressed the need to protect road infrastructure alongside vehicle tax collection. He called for a viable mechanism for the repair and maintenance of commercially used roads.

Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan advocated tax incentives to promote electric vehicles and emphasized strengthening the Excise Department through enhanced HR support and shifting offices to dedicated departmental facilities.

The meeting concluded with unanimous consensus that sustainable resource mobilization must be driven by tax reforms, transparency, and an expanded tax base.

The first meeting of the Resource Mobilization Committee for the fiscal year 2025–26 was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Punjab Finance Minister.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Communication and Law Sohaib Ahmad Bharath, Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan and senior officials from the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA), Excise and Taxation Department, and Board of Revenue.

The session focused on reviewing existing revenue streams and exploring new avenues to enhance provincial resources in preparation for the upcoming budget.

During the meeting, DG Excise & Taxation Umar Sher Chattha briefed the committee, revealing that the department had achieved Rs42.685 billion in collections by the end of March — 75% of the annual target. He added that March alone witnessed a 27% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year, attributed to improved performance and policy reforms. The transition from Annual Rental Value to Capital Value for property tax assessment has also proven instrumental in boosting revenue.

PRA Chairman informed the committee that the authority had registered a 14% growth this year, collecting over Rs190 million to date. He highlighted the establishment of 15 new regional offices and the full-scale implementation of the Internal Revenue Information System (IRIS), modelled after the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). Additionally, the PRA is proposing a “negative list” mechanism for sales tax on services, under which only explicitly exempted services would remain outside the tax net.

Speaking on the occasion, Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman reiterated the government’s commitment to public relief: “We aim to present a balanced budget without imposing new taxes. Our focus is on improving the collection of existing levies while protecting small businesses from undue pressure. Major defaulters should be the priority for recovery efforts.”

He also emphasized curbing narcotics by discouraging manufacturers and distributors, and termed the transition in property tax valuation a beneficial reform for both government and taxpayers.

“The phased implementation of tax reforms is providing real relief to the people of Punjab,” he added.

Minister for Communication and Law Sohaib Ahmad Bharath stressed the need to protect road infrastructure alongside vehicle tax collection. He called for a viable mechanism for the repair and maintenance of commercially used roads.

Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan advocated tax incentives to promote electric vehicles and emphasized strengthening the Excise Department through enhanced HR support and shifting offices to dedicated departmental facilities.

The meeting concluded with unanimous consensus that sustainable resource mobilization must be driven by tax reforms, transparency, and an expanded tax base.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Taxes Punjab budget Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman

Comments

200 characters

Minister pledges balanced budget without imposing taxes

Jul-Feb FY25: LSM sector contracts 1.90pc

Held-up GST returns: FTO bars FBR from imposing penalties on registered persons

Petrol prices kept unchanged

Renewable energy push: Nepra may approve tariff of KE’s 2 PV solar projects

COAS says ‘not even ten generations of terrorists can harm Balochistan or Pakistan’

Fitch upgrades Pakistan’s forex IDR to ‘B-’

Rs300bn ‘oil savings’ will be allocated to Balochistan: PM

PM pledges range of incentives for overseas Pakistanis

SC CB asks whether super tax is a ‘tax’ or ‘fee’

Unfit commercial vehicles: Sindh decides to cancel registration

Read more stories