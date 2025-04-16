Suspected poisonous sweets: Minister inquires about health of children

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora Tuesday visited the Children’s Hospital and inquired about the health of the innocent children brought from Hafizabad, who were reportedly hospitalized in critical condition after consuming suspected poisonous sweets.

According to police officials, eight children were brought to DHQ Hospital Hafizabad in critical condition last night. Unfortunately, three of them could not survive, while the remaining five were shifted to Children’s Hospital Lahore for better medical care.

The Minister personally inquired about the children’s condition and directed the hospital MS to ensure the provision of the best possible medical treatment. The hospital administration briefed the Minister, stating that the children’s condition is improving and all necessary medical facilities are being provided without compromise.

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic incident, Ramesh Singh Arora demanded a detailed report from the DPO Hafizabad. He issued strict instructions for the immediate arrest of those involved in the incident and called for exemplary punishment according to the law.

The Minister emphasized, “The protection of innocent children must be ensured at all costs. Such heart-wrenching incidents are intolerable, and the culprits will be brought to justice.” Furthermore, the Department of Minority Affairs is closely monitoring the situation and will extend all possible support to the affected families.

