Industrial areas: Mayor pledges to allocate funds

KARACHI: In a significant environmental initiative, the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) organized a high-profile ceremony to hand over 5,000 trees for plantation along Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Expressway.

The event was attended by Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi as chief guests, alongside key industrialists and city officials including The President KATI Junaid Naqi, Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Ijaz Sheikh, Vice President Tariq Hussain, Former President Danish Khan, Salim-uz-Zaman, Sheikh Fazal-e-Jalil, Farrukh Mazhar, Chairman GFS Builders Irfan Wahid, Deputy Commissioner Nusrat Bhutto, SSP Korangi Tariq Nawaz, Administrator Korangi Naeem Sheikh.

Speaking at the event, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab highlighted the city administration’s efforts to allocate funds for industrial areas in the upcoming budget. “We are working on including dedicated allocations for industrial development in this year’s budget, just as in the past,” he stated.

He also revealed that a letter has been sent to the Prime Minister seeking Rs. 7 billion for infrastructure development along the Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Expressway and announced that the second phase of the expressway will be completed by April 30, while the third phase is set for completion by December 2025.

Wahab further shared updates on ongoing infrastructure projects, including the Jam Sadiq flyover, which is expected to be completed by August 14, 2025, and the Korangi Crossing Bridge, slated to open by August 30.

He emphasized efforts to make the Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Expressway signal-free to alleviate traffic congestion. On the water front, he confirmed that Rs. 80 billion are being spent on water supply projects, with federal support being sought to expedite the K-4 project.

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi praised KATI’s offer to carry out plantation on both sides of the expressway.

“This step by KATI is commendable. It is not just about trees — it’s about setting a direction for sustainable urban infrastructure across Karachi,” he said. Naqvi added that a detailed PC-1 has been prepared for the uplift of Korangi Industrial Zone, with practical work expected to commence by June or July.

KATI President Junaid Naqi, in his remarks, thanked the mayor, commissioner, and Irfan Wahid, Chairman of GFS Builders, for their presence and support. “This initiative is a milestone. With the help of KMC, Sindh Forest Department, and other agencies, we will maintain these plantations under a public-private partnership model,” he said.

Naqi reiterated KATI’s commitment to green development and described the project as a step toward sustainable progress in one of the world’s largest cities.

“No development is sustainable without a better environment,” he added.

He also appreciated the Sindh government’s efforts in healthcare.

“We must improve our education system alongside infrastructure to truly uplift Karachi,” he remarked.

Deputy Patron-in-Chief of KATI, Zubair Chhaya, lauded PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for bridging

the gap between the Sindh government and the business community. “Seven joint committees have been formed and are actively working to address city challenges,” he said. He commended the rapid construction of the Jam Sadiq Bridge and emphasized the need to address Karachi’s sewage and drainage

issues.

“The Water and Sewerage Board has failed in its responsibilities — a new, dedicated authority must be formed,” he asserted.

Chhaya also pointed to rampant encroachments as a major cause of traffic problems. “Vendors and hotel owners occupying footpaths must be removed. Without public cooperation, this issue cannot be permanently solved,” he said.

