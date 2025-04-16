Higher education in Punjab: Key decisions taken to improve standards

LAHORE: Several key decisions were taken to improve the standards of higher education in the province during the 38th Commission meeting of the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) held on Tuesday, here at PHEC Secretariat Arfa Software Technology Park, Lahore.

The meeting was presided over by Dr Farrukh Naveed, Chairperson PHEC/ Secretary, the Higher Education Department, Punjab and attended by the members of including Ms Zahid Azhar (Additional Secretary HED, Govt of the Punjab), Ghulam Nabi (Director General HEC Islamabad), Ms Sidra Saleem (Additional Secretary, Specialized Medical Education Health Department, Govt of the Punjab), Agha Nabeel (Special Secretary, Agriculture Department, Govt of the Punjab), Umer Javed (Additional Secretary, Finance Department, Govt of the Punjab), Prof Dr Muhammad Ali (Chairman, Accreditation Committee, Govt of the Punjab), Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal (Vice Chancellor, Fatima Jinnah Medical University), Prof Dr. Sumaira Rehman (Rector, Superior University), Prof Dr Naima Khurshid (Principal, Govt APWA Graduate College for Women), Muhammad Haider (CEO, RUH Group), and Dr Mansoor Ahmad Baluch (COO, PHEC/Secretary of the Commission).

During the session, the Commission unanimously adopted the HEC Transnational Education (TNE) Policy 2024 for implementation across Punjab. The policy sets the foundation for global academic partnerships and includes provisions for continuous dialogue with HEC Islamabad to address evolving challenges.

An action plan stemming from the Vice Chancellors Conference held on February 17, 2025, was also approved. The plan emphasizes strategic, thematic recommendations to drive systemic improvement across higher education institutions.

In a move to enhance accountability and performance, newly developed Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for Vice

Chancellors of public universities were sanctioned. These KPIs, designed to align with the age and scale of each institution, are supported by robust evaluation rubrics to foster effective, results-driven leadership.

To encourage excellence and transparency, a new performance-based ranking framework for Punjab’s universities was introduced. Grounded in global best practices and adapted to local priorities, the system will help benchmark institutional progress and promote continuous quality enhancement.

Another key development was the launch of the Honhaar Scholarship Program, backed by a PKR 4.19 billion allocation for the fiscal year 2024–25. The initiative aims to support academically talented yet financially disadvantaged students, with institution-wise fund distribution ensuring equity in access.

The Commission also reviewed and lauded preparations for the upcoming Punjab Innovation & Technology Expo (PINTECH) 2025, set to take place on April 21 at Expo Centre Lahore. With over 1,000 innovative projects expected from universities and colleges, the event is poised to strengthen academia-industry linkages and drive technological innovation across the province.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Farrukh Naveed highlighted the Commission’s unwavering commitment to transformative change, noting that the decisions taken during the meeting reflect a unified determination to elevate Punjab’s higher education landscape through innovation, equity, and accountability. He emphasized that initiatives such as student scholarships and redefined leadership standards are laying a strong foundation for a knowledge-driven future.

The 38th Commission meeting underscored PHEC’s continued focus on governance, policy innovation, and academic excellence. These forward-looking resolutions represent meaningful strides toward achieving Punjab’s vision of a dynamic, inclusive, and globally competitive higher education system.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025