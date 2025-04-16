AIRLINK 180.36 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (3.78%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-16

Daraz announces launch of DFLP 2025

Recorder Report Published April 16, 2025 Updated April 16, 2025 08:09am

KARACHI: Daraz has announced the launch of the 2025 edition of its Daraz Future Leaders Programme (DFLP), a group-wide management trainee initiative aimed at nurturing high-potential talent across Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. DFLP is set to establish Daraz’s commitment to nurturing local talents and building a thriving e-commerce ecosystem in the region.

The 15-month rotational Programme, set to commence in July 2025, is designed to provide selected trainees with hands-on experience through structured rotations across key business functions. With guidance from senior leadership, DFLP participants will engage with local and group-level strategists, gaining exposure to various departments across the markets.

DFLP 2025 is open to passionate and driven individuals who have graduated within the past year, with a strong foundation in academic excellence and analytical skills.

The application window will be open on 21 April and remain open for 14 days. Applicants can apply online through the Daraz Career page.

Through multiple rounds of the selection process, Daraz will identify top-tier graduates from universities across the country to join the Programme, where they will be equipped with the skills, mentorship, and real-world experience needed to thrive in a fast-paced, tech-driven environment.

e commerce Daraz Daraz Pakistan DFLP Daraz Future Leaders Programme

