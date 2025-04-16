Chinese firm keen to invest in desalination plant at Port Qasim

ISLAMABAD: A Chinese construction company extending all-out cooperation to Pakistan in addressing water scarcity issues has expressed keen interest in investing in a desalination plant at Port Qasim.

The cooperation was extended by a six-member delegation of a Chinese construction company, headed by Wang Yaodong that called on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry to explore potential collaboration on major infrastructure projects, including highways development and water supply initiatives.

Talking to the delegation, Junaid Chaudhry expressed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with Chinese enterprises. He praised China’s longstanding support in infrastructure development and emphasised that there is still immense untapped potential, especially in the maritime sector.

“Pakistan’s maritime sector offers promising opportunities for foreign investment, particularly in areas such as port development, logistics, maritime tourism, and blue economy ventures,” the minister stated. He urged the visiting delegation to explore innovative investment avenues, including maritime tourism, a sector the government is actively working to promote as part of its economic diversification strategy.

Highlighting the strategic significance of Pakistan’s coastline, the minister said that the country is home to some of the most vital maritime assets, such as Port Qasim, Karachi Port, and the deep-sea Gwadar Port. He noted that there is a critical need for infrastructural upgrades and new projects to fully realise the maritime sector’s potential. He assured the delegation of the government’s full cooperation and support for any viable proposals.

One of the key topics discussed during the meeting was the installation of desalination plant at Port Qasim. The Chinese delegation expressed strong interest in investing in facilities to convert sea water into potable water, an initiative that would address both industrial and domestic water needs.

The federal minister said the proposed desalination plant could supply clean drinking water and support small industrial operations, particularly in areas surrounding the port, where water scarcity remains a challenge.

“We see tremendous potential in contributing to Pakistan’s sustainable infrastructure goals,” said Wang Yaodong, head of the visiting delegation. “Our company is committed to bringing advanced technologies and investments that can help improve living standards and support economic development. The installation of water treatment and desalination plant is just one example of how we can make a meaningful impact.”

The minister said the proposal to install the desalination plant is a significant step toward resolving water issues in the region. It also aligns with Pakistan’s broader climate resilience and environmental sustainability objectives.

The Chinese delegation affirmed their willingness to conduct feasibility studies and engage with local stakeholders to initiate the project in a timely and efficient manner.

Additionally, highway development was discussed as a priority area. The delegation and the minister reviewed potential collaboration on constructing and upgrading road networks that would enhance connectivity between ports and inland economic zones. Such projects are expected to reduce logistical costs, improve trade flow, and foster economic integration.

Chaudhry further emphasised the importance of mutual cooperation and welcomed future delegations to visit Pakistan’s coastal areas and explore investment opportunities first-hand. He also invited the Chinese company to consider participating in upcoming maritime investment forums that aim to highlight Pakistan’s potential as a regional maritime hub.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to continue discussions and conduct joint assessments to identify the most impactful and feasible development projects. Both parties expressed optimism that this engagement would pave the way for long-term strategic collaboration in sectors critical to Pakistan’s economic growth and development.

