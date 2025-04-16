AIRLINK 180.36 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (3.78%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-16

Ceremony held in honour of Justice Najafi elevation to SCP

Recorder Report Published April 16, 2025 Updated April 16, 2025 08:10am

LAHORE: A simple but impressive ceremony was held in honour of Justice Ali Baqar Najafi upon his elevation to the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday.

The Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum was also present on the occasion who, apart from the other members, acknowledged and praised the services of Justice Najafi.

Justice Najafi became the LHC judge on April 16, 2012. He pronounced some historic verdicts during his tenure. Apart from being the head of Model Town commission, he also gave verdicts regarding the illegal detention of citizens and violation of human rights.

Justice Najafai now being elevated to the Supreme Court would remain as judge of the apex court for next three years.

