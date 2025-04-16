AIRLINK 180.36 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (3.78%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-16

Beat reporters meet Nadeem Chan

Recorder Report Published April 16, 2025 Updated April 16, 2025 07:39am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) beat reporters Tuesday met with the newly-elected PPP Central Information Secretary Nadeem Afzal Chan, at the party’s central secretariat.

In the meeting, the party’s beat reporters congratulated Nadeem Afzal Chan on being appointed as the central secretary for information and discussed in detail the promotion of the party’s narrative in the media and the effective highlighting of the PPP’s position in the current political scenario.

During the meeting, the beat reporters suggested the information secretary there is need to fulfil the gap between the PPP focal person and beat reporters to know the point of views of the party.

It was also emphasised that the party’s representation should be in accordance with the requirements of modern media so that the party’s position can reach the public in a clear and reasoned manner.

Chan said that as central secretary information, he will try to bring forward the positive and people-friendly face of the PPP at the national and regional levels.

He said that PPP is an ideological party and politics and journalism are inseparable. He said that the PPP’s narrative is based on public rights, strengthening democracy and upholding the Constitution, and highlighting this effectively is the need of the hour.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

