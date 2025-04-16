Balochistan’s issues cannot be resolved through protests: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Hussain Magsi stated that Balochistan’s issues cannot be resolved through sit-ins and protests.

He emphasised that while politics is an ongoing process, the state should not be perceived as weak.

He stated this while addressing at a news conference along with Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leaders.

Expressing concern over the province’s situation, Magsi urged BNP leader Akhtar Mengal to return to the negotiating table and reconsider the protest strategy, stressing, “Our brothers should think about the people’s welfare.”

He stated that both the provincial government and the State are taking measures to uphold their authority while actively working to address the grievances of the people.

“Politics will continue, but the State will fulfill its responsibilities,” he affirmed.

During the press conference, Magsi revealed that Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani had recently met Akhtar Mengal, and he himself had also reached out. He noted that circumstances in politics are ever-changing and encouraged Mengal to review his decisions in light of evolving realities.

