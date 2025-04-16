6th Chairman Wapda amateur golf tournament starts tomorrow

LAHORE: The four-day 6th Chairman Wapda Amateur Golf Tournament will be staged from April 17 to 20, 2025 at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club under the aegis of Wapda Sports Board (WSB). Chairman Wapda Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (retd) will formally open the tournament.

Golfers of affiliated golf clubs with Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) will participate in the event. Last date of entry for the tournament is Wednesday (April 16). The practice round will be played on the same day.

As per format of the tournament, matches will be played in the categories of amateurs, lady amateurs, senior amateurs, veterans and invitational.

The tournament will be played on 54 holes for amateurs, 36 holes for senior amateurs and ladies, while 9 holes for veterans and invitational categories. Amateurs will have handicap of 12 and below, ladies 36 and below, senior amateurs will have 14 and below while veterans 18 and below.

Being a leading organization for its vital role in development of sports in Pakistan, Wapda has been strengthening its sports presence by representation on golfing front in the country as well. The objectives of organizing Chairman Wapda Amateur Golf Tournament are to establish and strengthen relationship of Wapda with leading sports development groups including Pakistan Golf Federation and exploring new talent in the country.

A Wapda spokesman said that Wapda has been playing a phenomenal role for promotion of sports in the country for more than half-a-century. It has introduced various initiatives for improvement in standard of sports and betterment of players in Pakistan including ‘Wapda Endowment Fund for Sports’ to elevate the standard of sports in Pakistan.

Wapda is the biggest employer of sportspersons in Pakistan, with more than 2200 players and sports officials associated with various units of Wapda Sports Board across the country. Wapda has 65 teams of different games – 36 men and 29 women. Currently, Wapda is National Champion in 33 and runners-up in 23 sports disciplines.

