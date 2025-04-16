AIRLINK 180.36 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (3.78%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
CPHL 100.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.21%)
FCCL 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.09%)
FFL 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.73%)
FLYNG 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
HUBC 142.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
MLCF 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.69%)
OGDC 214.32 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.08%)
PACE 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.23%)
PAEL 46.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.33%)
PIBTL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.21%)
POWER 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PPL 172.71 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (0.83%)
PRL 36.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PTC 23.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
SEARL 96.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.93%)
SSGC 41.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.89%)
SYM 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.05%)
TELE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.94%)
TPLP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
TRG 67.90 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (6.28%)
WAVESAPP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
BR100 12,481 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 38,008 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 116,776 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 35,849 No Change 0 (0%)
Apr 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2025-04-16

6th Chairman Wapda amateur golf tournament starts tomorrow

Recorder Report Published April 16, 2025 Updated April 16, 2025 07:44am

LAHORE: The four-day 6th Chairman Wapda Amateur Golf Tournament will be staged from April 17 to 20, 2025 at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club under the aegis of Wapda Sports Board (WSB). Chairman Wapda Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (retd) will formally open the tournament.

Golfers of affiliated golf clubs with Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) will participate in the event. Last date of entry for the tournament is Wednesday (April 16). The practice round will be played on the same day.

As per format of the tournament, matches will be played in the categories of amateurs, lady amateurs, senior amateurs, veterans and invitational.

The tournament will be played on 54 holes for amateurs, 36 holes for senior amateurs and ladies, while 9 holes for veterans and invitational categories. Amateurs will have handicap of 12 and below, ladies 36 and below, senior amateurs will have 14 and below while veterans 18 and below.

Being a leading organization for its vital role in development of sports in Pakistan, Wapda has been strengthening its sports presence by representation on golfing front in the country as well. The objectives of organizing Chairman Wapda Amateur Golf Tournament are to establish and strengthen relationship of Wapda with leading sports development groups including Pakistan Golf Federation and exploring new talent in the country.

A Wapda spokesman said that Wapda has been playing a phenomenal role for promotion of sports in the country for more than half-a-century. It has introduced various initiatives for improvement in standard of sports and betterment of players in Pakistan including ‘Wapda Endowment Fund for Sports’ to elevate the standard of sports in Pakistan.

Wapda is the biggest employer of sportspersons in Pakistan, with more than 2200 players and sports officials associated with various units of Wapda Sports Board across the country. Wapda has 65 teams of different games – 36 men and 29 women. Currently, Wapda is National Champion in 33 and runners-up in 23 sports disciplines.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Wapda 6th Chairman Wapda Amateur Golf Tournament Pakistan Golf Federation Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club

Comments

200 characters

6th Chairman Wapda amateur golf tournament starts tomorrow

Jul-Feb FY25: LSM sector contracts 1.90pc

Held-up GST returns: FTO bars FBR from imposing penalties on registered persons

Petrol prices kept unchanged

Renewable energy push: Nepra may approve tariff of KE’s 2 PV solar projects

COAS says ‘not even ten generations of terrorists can harm Balochistan or Pakistan’

Fitch upgrades Pakistan’s forex IDR to ‘B-’

Rs300bn ‘oil savings’ will be allocated to Balochistan: PM

PM pledges range of incentives for overseas Pakistanis

SC CB asks whether super tax is a ‘tax’ or ‘fee’

Unfit commercial vehicles: Sindh decides to cancel registration

Read more stories