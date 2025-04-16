AIRLINK 180.36 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (3.78%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
CPHL 100.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.21%)
FCCL 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.09%)
FFL 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.73%)
FLYNG 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
HUBC 142.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
MLCF 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.69%)
OGDC 214.32 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.08%)
PACE 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.23%)
PAEL 46.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.33%)
PIBTL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.21%)
POWER 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PPL 172.71 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (0.83%)
PRL 36.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PTC 23.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
SEARL 96.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.93%)
SSGC 41.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.89%)
SYM 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.05%)
TELE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.94%)
TPLP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
TRG 67.90 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (6.28%)
WAVESAPP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
BR100 12,481 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 38,008 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 116,776 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 35,849 No Change 0 (0%)
Apr 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-04-16

PARTLY FACETIOUS: This is the new Pakistan staffed by the old

Anjum Ibrahim Published 16 Apr, 2025 05:55am

“Shakespeare said it right: much ado about nothing.”

“Well, the Gazans are being massacred and…”

“Right, but there is a new paradigm in place: aerial bombardment is not enough to gain territory. You need boots on the ground.”

“You know you could be right. American superior airpower and zero airpower of the Taliban and you know the result.”

“But you have to acknowledge that a nuclear bomb is a deterrent to conflict….”

“We have it and the Taliban don’t and where is the deterrent?”

“OK, so let me qualify it: the nuclear bomb works with countries but not with insurgency, which perhaps explains why bombardment on Gaza for nearly a year and half has led to an increase in Hamas support.”

“Right, but when I said much ado about nothing, I was actually referring to events at home.”

“I am sorry, but that well attended overseas Pakistan conference with the Governor state bank stating about 4 billion-dollar remittance inflows in March, a historic high, was much ado about a lot.”

“Right, and then he proceeded to state that 16 billion rollovers by friendly countries – 12 billion already in the kitty and another 4 billion expected to be rolled over - together with the remittance inflows is going to ease our balance of payment issues.”

“Hmmm but….”

“No but my friend that’s a fact.”

“I am not challenging the fact, but can you please consider the fact that our foreign exchange reserves are less than the sum of the roll overs!”

“You are one of the perennial pessimists – this is still better than what was the case before.”

“OK, but that too wasn’t a subject that I was thinking of when I said much ado about nothing.”

“I hope that you are not referring to the hearing scheduled for the 17, a day before the Judicial Commission meeting? Because if you are then that would be tantamount to contempt.…”

“Good heavens no, in our country, contempt of anyone with powers does not bode well for his well-being.”

“So what were you referring to when you said much ado about nothing. Surely not the optimism by our negotiators on the possibility of the US agreeing to our win in tariff trade talks.”

“Yes because Trump refused to take away 17 percent tariffs on Israel, a country joined to the hip with the US so no.”

“I heard that Greedy for Portfolios Samdhi (GPS) will personally…”

“Don’t be facetious, he needs more time in the Foreign Ministry to master it to reach the level he reached in Finance.”

“But…but…but…”

“Splutter on my friend. This is the new Pakistan staffed by the old.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: This is the new Pakistan staffed by the old

Jul-Feb FY25: LSM sector contracts 1.90pc

Held-up GST returns: FTO bars FBR from imposing penalties on registered persons

Petrol prices kept unchanged

Renewable energy push: Nepra may approve tariff of KE’s 2 PV solar projects

COAS says ‘not even ten generations of terrorists can harm Balochistan or Pakistan’

Fitch upgrades Pakistan’s forex IDR to ‘B-’

Rs300bn ‘oil savings’ will be allocated to Balochistan: PM

PM pledges range of incentives for overseas Pakistanis

SC CB asks whether super tax is a ‘tax’ or ‘fee’

Unfit commercial vehicles: Sindh decides to cancel registration

Read more stories