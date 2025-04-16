AIRLINK 180.36 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (3.78%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-16

Fitch’s upgrade to boost economic agenda: Aurangzeb

Obaid Abrar Published 16 Apr, 2025 05:55am

ISLAMABAD: Fitch Ratings’ upgrading of Pakistan’s rating from “CCC+” to “B-” is a strong expression of confidence in our economic reforms and policies, says Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The minister said that Fitch Ratings has upgraded Pakistan’s rating after a long gap of three years and has declared our economic outlook is stable. “Fitch Ratings’ measures will further strengthen the government’s economic agenda,” he added.

Aurangzeb said after this development, more investment, trade, increased employment opportunities, industrial development and additional financial resources will be available in the country.

The government will continue the journey of economic reforms and economic stability. “The country’s economy will further improve and stabilise in the coming times,” he added.

