AIRLINK 180.36 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (3.78%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
CPHL 100.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.21%)
FCCL 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.09%)
FFL 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.73%)
FLYNG 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
HUBC 142.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
MLCF 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.69%)
OGDC 214.32 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.08%)
PACE 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.23%)
PAEL 46.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.33%)
PIBTL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.21%)
POWER 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PPL 172.71 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (0.83%)
PRL 36.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PTC 23.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
SEARL 96.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.93%)
SSGC 41.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.89%)
SYM 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.05%)
TELE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.94%)
TPLP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
TRG 67.90 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (6.28%)
WAVESAPP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
BR100 12,481 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 38,008 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 116,776 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 35,849 No Change 0 (0%)
Apr 16, 2025
Markets Print 2025-04-16

Chairman OGDCL discusses plans to organise PMIF26 next year

Press Release Published 16 Apr, 2025 05:55am

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Zafar Masud, on Monday visited the company’s head office in Islamabad, where he met with Managing Director/ CEO Ahmed Hayat Lak and the OGDCL team to congratulate them on the successful organisation of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 (PMIF25).

During the meeting, Chairman Zafar Masud lauded the efforts of the OGDCL team for organising a world-class event that successfully showcased Pakistan’s mineral potential to the world. He said that PMIF25 had firmly positioned Pakistan as an emerging global hub for minerals and natural resources.

While appreciating the success of PMIF25, the Chairman discussed preparations for the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2026 (PMIF26).

He emphasized the need to build on the momentum generated by PMIF25 and ensure that the next edition of the forum is even more impactful and inclusive. He called for early planning, international outreach, and innovative strategies to make PMIF26 a bigger success.

While reviewing the initial planning for next year’s forum, he stressed that PMIF26 should be even more ambitious in scope and execution. The Chairman also discussed proposals for the date and venue of PMIF26.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

OGDCL Zafar Masud PMIF25 Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum PMIF26 Chairman OGDCL

