Chairman OGDCL discusses plans to organise PMIF26 next year

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Zafar Masud, on Monday visited the company’s head office in Islamabad, where he met with Managing Director/ CEO Ahmed Hayat Lak and the OGDCL team to congratulate them on the successful organisation of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 (PMIF25).

During the meeting, Chairman Zafar Masud lauded the efforts of the OGDCL team for organising a world-class event that successfully showcased Pakistan’s mineral potential to the world. He said that PMIF25 had firmly positioned Pakistan as an emerging global hub for minerals and natural resources.

While appreciating the success of PMIF25, the Chairman discussed preparations for the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2026 (PMIF26).

He emphasized the need to build on the momentum generated by PMIF25 and ensure that the next edition of the forum is even more impactful and inclusive. He called for early planning, international outreach, and innovative strategies to make PMIF26 a bigger success.

While reviewing the initial planning for next year’s forum, he stressed that PMIF26 should be even more ambitious in scope and execution. The Chairman also discussed proposals for the date and venue of PMIF26.

