Pakistan Print 2025-04-16

Sindh protests to IRSA over opening of Taunsa-Punjnad Link Canal

NNI Published 16 Apr, 2025 05:55am

KARACHI: The Sindh government in a letter to the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) vehemently protested over opening of the Taunsa-Punjnad Link Canal.

“The IRSA has opened the TP Link Canal despite 50 percent shortage of the river water in Sindh,” the government wrote in its strongly worded protest letter to the river authority.

Sindh has demanded of the authority to keep the link canal close. “TP link canal should be closed immediately as Sindh has even no drinking water,” the letter read.

“Sindh is facing immense shortage of water. In the first 10 days of April the province suffered 62 per cent scarcity of water,” Sindh Irrigation Department said in its letter to IRSA. “The river water flow should be sent to the downstream provinces,” irrigation department demanded.

irsa canal issue Taunsa Punjnad Link Canal Sindh protests

