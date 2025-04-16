AIRLINK 180.36 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (3.78%)
Public-sector entities: Ministry to reconstitute BoD, appoint permanent CEOs

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 16 Apr, 2025 05:55am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Industries and Production has decided to reconstitute Board of Directors (BoD) of various attached organisations as well as appoint permanent chief executive officers (CEOs) in a bid to effectively run the public sector entities.

In this connection a high-level meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Haroon Akhtar Khan, also attended by the federal secretary Industries and Production.

The participants of the meeting decided to advertise the vacant CEOs positions and reconstitution of the BoDs.

Haroon Akhtar emphasised the critical role played by Board members and CEOs in the performance and success of public sector organisations.

He stated, “Board members and CEOs are essential leaders in any institution. Their selection must reflect transparency and merit, in line with the prime minister’s vision.”

Highlighting the significance of effective leadership, he added, “The performance of government institutions is directly linked to the efficiency and capabilities of their Boards and CEOs.”

Haroon Akhtar instructed the ministry to expedite the process of appointing CEOs and called for the immediate submission of proposed names and profiles for Board of Directors positions. In the next meeting, the profiles and names of the BoDs and CEOs will be brought for under consideration.

The meeting reinforced the government’s commitment to strengthening institutional governance through capable and transparent leadership.

At present following organisations are falling under the Ministry of Industries and Production: Engineering Development Board (EDB), Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan (USC), National Productivity Organization (NPO),Pakistan Stone Development Company (PASDEC), National Fertilizer Marketing Limited (NFML), Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), (vii) National Fertilizer Corporation (NFC), Agro Food Processing (AFP) Facilities Multan (Joint Venture), Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), Pakistan Institute of Management (PIM), Technology Upgradation and Skill Development Company (TUSDEC), Gujranwala Business Centre (GBC), Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC), Pakistan Gems and Jewelry Development Company (PGJDC), State Engineering Corporation (SEC), Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA), Pakistan Hunting and Sporting Arms Development Company (PHSADC), Pakistan Industrial Technical Assistance Centre (PITAC), Pakistan Engineering Company (PECO), Karachi Tools, Dies and Moulds Centre (KTDMC), Aik Hunar Aik Nagar (AHAN), Southern Punjab Embroidery Industries (Public Private Partnership), Spun Yarn Research and Development Company (Public Private Partnership), Khadi Crafts Development Company (KCDC) (Public Private Partnership), and Leather Crafts Development Company (LCDC) (Public Private Partnership).

