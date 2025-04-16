AIRLINK 180.36 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (3.78%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
CPHL 100.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.21%)
FCCL 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.09%)
FFL 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.73%)
FLYNG 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
HUBC 142.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
MLCF 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.69%)
OGDC 214.32 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.08%)
PACE 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.23%)
PAEL 46.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.33%)
PIBTL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.21%)
POWER 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PPL 172.71 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (0.83%)
PRL 36.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PTC 23.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
SEARL 96.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.93%)
SSGC 41.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.89%)
SYM 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.05%)
TELE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.94%)
TPLP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
TRG 67.90 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (6.28%)
WAVESAPP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
BR100 12,481 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 38,008 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 116,776 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 35,849 No Change 0 (0%)
Apr 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-16

GCUF signs LOI on curriculum development

Press Release Published 16 Apr, 2025 05:55am

FAISALABAD: A significant milestone was achieved as Prof Dr Rauf-I-Azam, Vice Chancellor of Government College University Faisalabad, and Faiz Rasool, Senior Policy Advisor at GAIN (Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition), formally signed a Letter of Intent to initiate collaboration in curriculum development.

Under this strategic partnership, the GCUF will take the lead role in designing and developing a National Curriculum for Food Science, Technology, and Human Nutrition/Dietetics. This initiative will be guided and supported by experts from GAIN and will involve academic and industry professionals from across Pakistan.

The collaboration is set to align with the framework and policies of HEC (Higher Education Commission of Pakistan), ensuring academic excellence and national relevance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

GCUF

Comments

200 characters

GCUF signs LOI on curriculum development

Jul-Feb FY25: LSM sector contracts 1.90pc

Held-up GST returns: FTO bars FBR from imposing penalties on registered persons

Petrol prices kept unchanged

Renewable energy push: Nepra may approve tariff of KE’s 2 PV solar projects

COAS says ‘not even ten generations of terrorists can harm Balochistan or Pakistan’

Fitch upgrades Pakistan’s forex IDR to ‘B-’

Rs300bn ‘oil savings’ will be allocated to Balochistan: PM

PM pledges range of incentives for overseas Pakistanis

SC CB asks whether super tax is a ‘tax’ or ‘fee’

Unfit commercial vehicles: Sindh decides to cancel registration

Read more stories