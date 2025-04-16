GCUF signs LOI on curriculum development

FAISALABAD: A significant milestone was achieved as Prof Dr Rauf-I-Azam, Vice Chancellor of Government College University Faisalabad, and Faiz Rasool, Senior Policy Advisor at GAIN (Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition), formally signed a Letter of Intent to initiate collaboration in curriculum development.

Under this strategic partnership, the GCUF will take the lead role in designing and developing a National Curriculum for Food Science, Technology, and Human Nutrition/Dietetics. This initiative will be guided and supported by experts from GAIN and will involve academic and industry professionals from across Pakistan.

The collaboration is set to align with the framework and policies of HEC (Higher Education Commission of Pakistan), ensuring academic excellence and national relevance.

