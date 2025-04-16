CM Maryam meets ECO delegation: Punjab govt determined to promote tourism sector as new industry

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met a 25-member delegation of the Economic Corporation Organization (ECO). The delegation comprised permanent delegates to ECO from Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran, Azerbaijan and Pakistan. The delegation was headed by ECO Secretary General Asad Majeed Khan.

The Chief Minister accorded a warm reception to the delegation on its arrival and welcomed them in Lahore. On this occasion, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb gave a detailed briefing to the participants of the ECO delegation. The Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif thanked Turkmenistan for extending its support in declaring Lahore as the ECO capital.

The CM while talking to the delegation said, “The presence of the distinguished guests of ECO is an honour for us. Other cities also dear to me but I carry profound love for the city of Lahore which is a blend of ancient and modern culture. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is personally overseeing cultural revival of Lahore. Lahore is not just a city but a museum of living history. The streets of Lahore gives fragrance of civilization, ancient monuments are a testament to the grandeur of the past.”

The Chief Minister added, “The people of Lahore are the embodiment of love and affection, the hospitality of Lahorites is unparalleled and exemplary. Lahore’s gardens, Shahi Qila gives ample proof of their splendour and are part of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Lahore is not only the guardian of history but also the hub of culinary tastes and flavours. Punjab is fully ready to host tourists.”

She said, “The Punjab government is determined to promote tourism sector as a new industry. It is not only upgrading tourist sites in Lahore but in the entire province. Every possible facility is being provided to the domestic and foreign tourists. Punjab is becoming an emerging centre of business, technology and services. Punjab has immense opportunities in agriculture, technology, tourism, education, industry and other sectors. Paths have been paved for foreign investors to invest in every sector in Punjab.”

Asad Majeed, Secretary General ECO, apprised that Pakistan joined ECO in 1992 under the leadership of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. It is pleasant to know that the Prime Minister, Chief Minister Punjab and Secretary General ECO belong to Lahore.

