AIRLINK 180.36 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (3.78%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
CPHL 100.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.21%)
FCCL 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.09%)
FFL 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.73%)
FLYNG 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
HUBC 142.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
MLCF 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.69%)
OGDC 214.32 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.08%)
PACE 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.23%)
PAEL 46.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.33%)
PIBTL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.21%)
POWER 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PPL 172.71 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (0.83%)
PRL 36.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PTC 23.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
SEARL 96.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.93%)
SSGC 41.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.89%)
SYM 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.05%)
TELE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.94%)
TPLP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
TRG 67.90 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (6.28%)
WAVESAPP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
BR100 12,481 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 38,008 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 116,776 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 35,849 No Change 0 (0%)
Apr 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-16

CM Maryam meets ECO delegation: Punjab govt determined to promote tourism sector as new industry

Recorder Report Published 16 Apr, 2025 08:05am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met a 25-member delegation of the Economic Corporation Organization (ECO). The delegation comprised permanent delegates to ECO from Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran, Azerbaijan and Pakistan. The delegation was headed by ECO Secretary General Asad Majeed Khan.

The Chief Minister accorded a warm reception to the delegation on its arrival and welcomed them in Lahore. On this occasion, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb gave a detailed briefing to the participants of the ECO delegation. The Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif thanked Turkmenistan for extending its support in declaring Lahore as the ECO capital.

The CM while talking to the delegation said, “The presence of the distinguished guests of ECO is an honour for us. Other cities also dear to me but I carry profound love for the city of Lahore which is a blend of ancient and modern culture. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is personally overseeing cultural revival of Lahore. Lahore is not just a city but a museum of living history. The streets of Lahore gives fragrance of civilization, ancient monuments are a testament to the grandeur of the past.”

The Chief Minister added, “The people of Lahore are the embodiment of love and affection, the hospitality of Lahorites is unparalleled and exemplary. Lahore’s gardens, Shahi Qila gives ample proof of their splendour and are part of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Lahore is not only the guardian of history but also the hub of culinary tastes and flavours. Punjab is fully ready to host tourists.”

She said, “The Punjab government is determined to promote tourism sector as a new industry. It is not only upgrading tourist sites in Lahore but in the entire province. Every possible facility is being provided to the domestic and foreign tourists. Punjab is becoming an emerging centre of business, technology and services. Punjab has immense opportunities in agriculture, technology, tourism, education, industry and other sectors. Paths have been paved for foreign investors to invest in every sector in Punjab.”

Asad Majeed, Secretary General ECO, apprised that Pakistan joined ECO in 1992 under the leadership of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. It is pleasant to know that the Prime Minister, Chief Minister Punjab and Secretary General ECO belong to Lahore.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

tourism sector tourism industry Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Pakistan tourism sector ECO delegation

Comments

200 characters

CM Maryam meets ECO delegation: Punjab govt determined to promote tourism sector as new industry

Jul-Feb FY25: LSM sector contracts 1.90pc

Held-up GST returns: FTO bars FBR from imposing penalties on registered persons

Petrol prices kept unchanged

Renewable energy push: Nepra may approve tariff of KE’s 2 PV solar projects

COAS says ‘not even ten generations of terrorists can harm Balochistan or Pakistan’

Fitch upgrades Pakistan’s forex IDR to ‘B-’

Rs300bn ‘oil savings’ will be allocated to Balochistan: PM

PM pledges range of incentives for overseas Pakistanis

SC CB asks whether super tax is a ‘tax’ or ‘fee’

Unfit commercial vehicles: Sindh decides to cancel registration

Read more stories