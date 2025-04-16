Focus on the vibe-o-meter

What a presence! Something off putting! Raw energy! These are some remarks about people that are given even without any direct meeting with them. These are known as vibes.

Vibe is a short form of a vibration frequency. Just like matter has vibrations, human beings have atoms that vibrate on some frequency. These vibrations are emitted by the responses to many internal and external factors.

Vibes are feelings, reactions and emotions that we can feel even without interaction with somebody. They represent a range of energies that humans go through.

Everything around us is energy, including our own body. When we sense a particular emotion or energy, we are subconsciously reading a frequency that is interacting with our own field of energy.

These frequencies emitting from a person can be high, medium or low and can create a response accordingly. Thus it is important to keep a track of the vibe-o-meter. That in simple terms is a mood check. It starts with being aware of your own mood. It also is a way of understanding other people and what they are feeling.

Finally, the collective feelings and emotions form the cultural mood of an organization. Thus keeping a track of the vibe-o-meter is hugely beneficial in managing yourself, your relationships and your organization.

Many people feel that vibes are just theory. However, this theory is based on human studies. Research shows that our bodies are actually wired to pick up on subtle signals long before our minds catch up. It is part of being human, and it is something we share with animals.

If we are fine-tuned to our own vibe responses we can pick up things that are not visible. If we are talking to somebody who is fluent and looks composed but is actually angry, your own sharpened vibe-o-meter can pick it up subconsciously and your own body tenses up. Psychologists call it “psychological resonance”. It is the emotional exchange between people, even when no words are said.

Our bodies are constantly processing cues. Facial expressions, body language, tone of voice, all of which send powerful signals. That is why we can feel stressed around someone who is anxious or calm around someone who is relaxed. We are picking up on these nonverbal cues whether we know it or not.

This is not just about negative cues, we also pick up positive feelings that signal safety and warmth. There are 4 ways of working on your vibe-o-meter:

Work on your thoughts and behaviour- Have you ever met someone who just lights up the room the moment they walk in? It is like they carry this invisible aura of positivity that draws people in and makes you feel instantly at ease. These are the people we gravitate toward – the ones who seem to radiate good vibes without even trying.

The aura around you is the feel that people have about you. This aura cannot be faked. That is why it is important for every individual to be conscious of their thoughts and intent. If your intent is positive and genuine, your body will manifest it in various forms. Your energy will be uplifting. Your presence will be soothing.

On the contrary people who may be presenting a good image apparently may not carry good vibes. They make people awkward and wary even without saying much. Thus first of all cleanse your thoughts. Do not look for people’s weaknesses. Focus on the good points that people have. It will automatically create congeniality in the atmosphere. This means appreciating small things.

In companies leaders who have charismatic personalities are people with positive energy. They celebrate the smallest achievement with enthusiasm. In contrast the negative boss will blow up the smallest of mistakes of his team and will be constantly nit picking.

To have a presence, stay present- The presence of people who have pure energy is also due to their extraordinary presence. This extraordinary presence is not due to their title or position, rather due to their demeanour and behaviour.

Imagine when somebody enters a room and even if you do not know them, you feel their presence. It is how he or she talks to people, their posture, their respectful attention, their unhurried un-fretting discourse.

On the other hand, there are the big talkers and then there are the worriers. They will give the vibes of somebody ego centric or complaining. Both are present but lack presence. Being present in the moment, being present in the interaction, being present in the conversation is all about focusing on what you can influence rather than just scattering your brain on cribbing and indulging in “if only” conversations .

Be generous and grateful- Generosity is a mindset. The ability to give regardless of return is what is the hallmark of people who attract others. That can be in the form of sharing knowledge, giving a hand of help to somebody overworked, giving your opportunity to speak to somebody who is too shy to ask for it, clearing the path for a team member who is stuck with a client whom you know, putting in a good word for a member struggling to showcase his work. These are acts of care, concern and consideration.

Combine this with a very grateful attitude for small acts of help by others and you have a sure recipe for creating a vibe of making people seek out your aura of readiness and kindness.

Be vulnerable and open- The traditional image of people who are invincible creating awe in others is a bit overdrawn. Normally, such figures are more of pedestal stuff whom people hesitate to approach. More appealing is when people are self-accepting of their own limitations and ready to own up to them. When somebody is sharing how they have made mistakes etc., without sounding low, it actually draws people to you. This can only happen if you have courage and forthrightness. The vibe that comes out of you is somebody who is grounded, with it, transparent and relatable.

The crucial thing about creating the right vibes is that they attract the same vibes. If an individual is throwing negativity, it compounds by attracting the same in kind. That is why you see departments led by negative people becoming strained, artificial and forced in their behaviour. As individuals or as organizations keep your thumb on the vibe-o-meter to proactively weed out negativity and sow the seeds of positive energy to imbibe the culture with an uplifting vibrance.

