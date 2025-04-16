AIRLINK 180.36 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (3.78%)
HBL-PSL X: BYD becomes official mobility partner

Recorder Report Published 16 Apr, 2025 05:55am

KARACHI: BYD Pakistan has joined HBL-PSL X as the official mobility partner.

The partnership was dramatically unveiled when BYD’s Shark 6 vehicle carried the tournament trophy into the stadium, capturing the attention of the packed crowd.

Later in the evening, popular artist Ali Zafar heightened the excitement by boarding the BYD Shark 6 for a celebratory lap around the venue, creating a memorable moment for millions watching live.

BYD Pakistan revealed that the Player of the Tournament will receive a BYD Seal vehicle - a premium gesture highlighting the brand’s appreciation for sporting excellence.

Throughout the tournament, BYD’s innovative vehicles, including the Seal, Shark 6, and ATTO 3 models, are being prominently displayed across all four host cities: Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, and Multan.

“We are thrilled to partner with HBL-PSL X for this remarkable season,” said Lei Jian, Country Head of BYD Pakistan.

“This collaboration not only strengthens BYD’s presence in Pakistan but also reiterates our commitment to leading the shift towards sustainable mobility solutions.”

Syed Haider Mujtaba, GM Marketing at Mega Motor Company, added, “Our collaboration with HBL-PSL X marks a major milestone as we continue to drive BYD’s mission of promoting innovative and sustainable transportation. We are excited to bring a new dimension to the fan experience by showcasing our futuristic vehicles.”

The partnership represents a strategic alignment between Pakistan’s premier cricket league and BYD’s vision for environmental sustainability in transportation, creating memorable experiences both on and off the cricket field as the tournament progresses through its tenth season.

