AIRLINK 180.36 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (3.78%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
CPHL 100.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.21%)
FCCL 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.09%)
FFL 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.73%)
FLYNG 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
HUBC 142.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
MLCF 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.69%)
OGDC 214.32 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.08%)
PACE 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.23%)
PAEL 46.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.33%)
PIBTL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.21%)
POWER 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PPL 172.71 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (0.83%)
PRL 36.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PTC 23.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
SEARL 96.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.93%)
SSGC 41.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.89%)
SYM 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.05%)
TELE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.94%)
TPLP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
TRG 67.90 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (6.28%)
WAVESAPP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
BR100 12,481 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 38,008 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 116,776 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 35,849 No Change 0 (0%)
Markets Print 2025-04-16

European shares advance as Trump hints at auto-related tariff relief

Reuters Published 16 Apr, 2025 05:55am

FRANKFURT: European shares rose on Tuesday as investors weighed fast-changing US tariff plans, while shares of LVMH slumped after the luxury sector bellwether missed first-quarter sales estimates due to weak sales in the United States and China.

The pan-European STOXX 600 gained 1.6%, with most regional indexes in positive territory. The Italian bourse outpaced the pack with a 2.4% gain.

LVMH slid 7.8%, with the group losing its position as Europe’s largest luxury company in terms of market capitalization to rival Hermes.

Luxury and beauty-related stocks across Europe took a hit following LVMH’s results, with French firm Christian Dior down 8.3% and Spanish beauty company Puig shedding 4.4%. A gauge of luxury stocks also declined 1.5%.

“This ‘miss’ doesn’t bode well for the rest of the sector,” said Kevin Thozet, a member of the investment committee at asset manager Carmignac.

However, market sentiment remained upbeat after US President Donald Trump said he was considering a modification to the 25% tariffs imposed on foreign auto and auto parts imports from Mexico, Canada and other countries. The auto and parts index rose 2.3%.

“The optimists are beginning to hope that the most recent pronouncements from the White House represent a dialling down of the extreme measures initially proposed,” said Richard Hunter, head of markets at interactive investor. “Even so, these markets are skittish and are likely to remain so until the economic tariff clouds have at least begun to clear.”

Weeks of back-and-forth over tariffs have rattled global markets, dragging Europe’s benchmark index down almost 10% from its record closing high in March.

Trump first announced “reciprocal” tariffs around the world on April 2 before suddenly dialling back those duties last week for a 90-day period, whip-sawing financial markets.

However, even with the 90-day reprieve, the European Union is still being hit by a broad 10% tariff along with higher rates on steel, aluminium and cars.

BE Semiconductor Industries jumped 13.3% after US-based computer chip equipment supplier Applied Materials bought a 9% stake in the Dutch semiconductor advanced packaging firm.

Fugro dropped 14.8% after the Dutch geodata firm said it started reducing its US workforce and is scaling back operations there, after warning its sales and earnings would miss earlier forecasts.

