PSX rallies further

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed on a strong note Tuesday, buoyed by stability in global markets and momentum from the ongoing earnings season.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index increased by 385.47 points, or 0.33 percent, closing at 116,775.50 points on Tuesday compared to 116,390.04 points On Monday. The index touched an intraday high level of 117,362.23 points and low level of 116,645.69 points.

The daily volume at the ready counter slightly declined to 479.455 million shares as against 484.5 million shares in the previous session. Similarly, the total traded value on the ready counter surged to from Rs 27.4 billion to Rs 30.44 billion.

On Tuesday, BRIndex100 opened at 12,447.36 points and finally closed at 12,480.93 points, which was 33.57 points or 0.27 percent higher than previous close. Total volume at BRIndex100 was 397 million shares. BRIndex30 increased by 88.27 points or 0.23 percent to settle at 38,007.63 points with a total volume of 248.652 million shares.

The market capitalization mounted up by Rs 39 billion to Rs 14.291 trillion. Out of 447 active scrips, 219 closed in positive and 74 in negative while the value of 54 stocks remained unchanged.

Analysts at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed higher in the earnings season rally at PSX amid reports of Fitch Ratings upgrade of Pakistan’s Long Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating to ‘B-’ and Outlook to Stable.“Surging global equities, upbeat economic data on remittances, inflation played a catalyst role in bullish close,” they added.

Cnergyico PK was the volume leader with 32 million shares and closed at Rs 8.53 followed by TRG Pak Ltd closed at Rs 67.90 with 21.5 million shares. B.O. Punjab ranked third with share trading of 21 million shares and it closed at Rs 11.17.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited and PIA Holding Company LimitedB were the top gainers increasing by Rs 184.62 and Rs 142.36 respectively to close at Rs 23,294.62 and Rs 1,604.76, while Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited and Nestle Pakistan Limited were the top losers declining by Rs 85.61and Rs 58.56 respectively to close at Rs 1,175.87 and Rs 7,114.77.

Analysts at JS said the KSE-100 continued its upward trajectory with an intraday high of 117,362 points amid strong trading volumes. This upward trajectory was fueled primarily by record-breaking $4.1 billion remittances and the SBP Governor’s optimistic projection of $14 billion forex reserves held by SBP by Jun-2025.

Market sentiment received additional support from expectations of a Fitch rating upgrade. With improving external accounts and strong liquidity flows, they expect positive momentum in the market, particularly in banking and export-oriented sectors.

BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 22,066.20 points, registering a gain of 208.38 points or 0.95 percent, with a total turnover of 6.68 million. BR Cement Index ended the session at 14,113.39 points, up by 38.65 points or 0.27 percent, with a total turnover of 38.53 million.

BR Commercial Banks Index settled at 32,409.26 points, rising 85.65 points or 0.26 percent, with a total turnover of 42.26 million. BR Power Generation & Distribution Index closed at 20,077.08 points, posting a decline of 104.01 points or 0.52 percent, with a total turnover of 39.47 million.

BR Oil & Gas Index finished at 11,907.25 points, recording a positive change of 69.84 points or 0.59 percent, with a total turnover of 51.42 million. BR Technology & Communication Index closed at 4,895.09 points, advancing by 70.90 points or 1.47 percent, with a total turnover of 55.76 million.

