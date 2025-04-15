Mali shuts Barrick Gold’s Bamako office over alleged non-payment of taxes

DAKAR: Malian authorities have shut the Canadian miner Barrick Gold’s office in the capital Bamako over the alleged non-payment of taxes, two sources close to the matter told Reuters, in the latest escalation of a protracted dispute over mining revenues.

Barrick Gold did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has previously denied any wrongdoing.

The Toronto-based miner and Mali have been in a dispute since 2023 over the implementation of the West African country’s new mining code that gives Mali’s government a greater share in the gold mine.

Staff in Bamako cannot access the office premises, one of the sources said, adding that the closure did not affect Barrick’s Loulo-Gounkoto mining complex in western Mali, where operations have been suspended since mid-January.

The two sides have been negotiating to resolve the dispute and Reuters reported on February 19 that Barrick had signed an agreement to end it that awaits approval from the Malian government.

One of the sources who spoke about the shutdown of the head office and two other sources said a resolution to the dispute was expected as soon as next week.

The sources all asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue.

Operations at the Loulo-Gounkoto complex were suspended after the government in January seized around three metric tons of gold stock from it, accusing the company of not fulfilling its tax obligations. That tax dispute is separate from the one cited for this week’s office closure, one of the sources said.

Mali’s government, which took power after coups in 2020 and 2021, had been blocking the company’s gold exports since early November.

Nearly 40 Malian staff from the Loulo-Gounkoto complex are being at least temporarily transferred to Barrick’s Kibali mine in Democratic Republic of Congo, a fifth source said.

That person said the transfers are part of a first wave, but that 100 Malian staff in total have been identified for relocation, a sign operations are unlikely to restart soon.