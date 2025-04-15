AIRLINK 180.36 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (3.78%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
CPHL 100.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.21%)
FCCL 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.09%)
FFL 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.73%)
FLYNG 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
HUBC 142.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
MLCF 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.69%)
OGDC 214.32 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.08%)
PACE 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.23%)
PAEL 46.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.33%)
PIBTL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.21%)
POWER 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PPL 172.71 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (0.83%)
PRL 36.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PTC 23.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
SEARL 96.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.93%)
SSGC 41.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.89%)
SYM 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.05%)
TELE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.94%)
TPLP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
TRG 67.90 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (6.28%)
WAVESAPP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
BR100 12,481 Increased By 33.6 (0.27%)
BR30 38,008 Increased By 88.3 (0.23%)
KSE100 116,776 Increased By 385.5 (0.33%)
KSE30 35,849 Increased By 153 (0.43%)
Apr 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Coffee rallies on tight stocks and wider relief over tariff reprieves

Reuters Published 15 Apr, 2025 05:37pm

LONDON: Coffee prices rose on Tuesday as investor focus returned to extremely tight stocks and relief in wider markets after U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest changes in tariff policy.

Investors remain concerned that a global trade war could weaken economic growth, but major stock indexes have experienced relief rallies this week after Trump’s various tariff pauses and reprieves.

Coffee

Arabica coffee futures traded on the ICE exchange rose 2.5% to $3.6750 per lb by 1152 GMT, having lost 2.7% last week. Robusta coffee futures were up 2.1% at $5,347 a metric ton, having declined by 1.5% last week.

Consultancy Safras & Mercado said Brazilian farmers have sold only 14% of the 2025/26 coffee crop, versus a 25% long-term average for the period, citing uncertainty over production prospects.

A dealer said he expects arabica to recover to a range of $3.60 to $3.80 per lb this week, given supply jitters and tight stocks.

Robusta coffee rallies amid supply jitters, tariff exemptions

Cocoa

London cocoa futures fell 0.8% to 5,926 pounds a ton after dropping 3% last week. New York cocoa fell 0.2% to $8,140 a ton, having lost 1% last week.

Cocoa investors continue to fear a downturn in demand for the chocolate ingredient, with first-quarter cocoa grind data - a measure of demand - likely to show steep falls of 5-7%, dealers said.

Against that, however, most areas of Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Nigeria are expected to receive beneficial rain over the next week to 10 days and stocks in ICE warehouses continue to creep up.

Sugar

Raw sugar lost 0.6% to 17.76 cents per lb while white sugar fell 1.4% to $520.10 a ton.

“Uncertain demand driven by an uncertain global economic outlook remains a concern,” said broker ADMISI.

Elsewhere, France’s farm ministry estimated the sugar beet area for this year’s harvest at 391,000 hectares, down from 412,000 hectares in 2024 and 2.9% below the five-year average.

Sugar production in top producer Brazil’s centre-south region was nearly 10% higher than a year earlier in the second half of March as mills allocated more cane to sugar production rather than ethanol, industry group UNICA said.

Cocoa Sugar Cocoa prices coffee crop Sugar prices Coffee price

Comments

200 characters

Coffee rallies on tight stocks and wider relief over tariff reprieves

Fitch Ratings upgrade ‘strong’ endorsement of govt policies: Aurangzeb

Pakistan mulls US oil imports to ease trade imbalance, sources say

KSE-100 adds further 385 points as buying continues

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

PM Shehbaz hails Army Chief as ‘true patriot’, overseas Pakistanis as ‘crown jewels’

Pakistan sees sharp decline in worker emigration to UAE: report

At least three cops martyred, 16 injured in Balochistan’s Mastung IED blast

Mysterious fire in Karachi’s Korangi area extinguishes after 18 days

TRG Pakistan tender offer deadline extended amid ongoing legal battle

Oil prices dip after IEA cuts demand growth outlook

Read more stories