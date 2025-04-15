India’s retail inflation slows to over 5-year low in March

NEW DELHI: India’s retail inflation eased to 3.34% in March, the slowest pace in over five years, as food prices continued to soften, government data released on Tuesday showed.

March retail inflation was below economists’ estimate of 3.60%. Inflation for February was 3.61%. The March inflation was the lowest since August 2019, the government said in a statement.

Food inflation eased to 2.69% in March from 3.75% in the previous month. Vegetable prices fell 7.04% year-on-year, compared with a 1.07% fall in February.

Prices of cereals rose 5.93% against a 6.1% increase in February, while those of pulses fell 2.73% compared to a 0.35% fall in the previous month.