Former Malaysian PM Abdullah Badawi dies at 85

AFP Published 15 Apr, 2025 01:51pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, who promised reforms after taking over from his iron-fisted predecessor Mahathir Mohamad but was criticised for lacklustre leadership, has died, his family said.

The 85-year-old passed away in hospital on Monday after a lingering illness.

He will be buried Tuesday after a state funeral.

Affectionately known as “Pak Lah” or Uncle Lah, Abdullah became prime minister in 2003, succeeding Mahathir, the sharp-tongued authoritarian leader who resigned after 22 years in power.

He served as Malaysia’s fifth prime minister until 2009 when he was was forced to stand down after his ruling coalition’s poor showing in general elections and following relentless criticism from Mahathir, who had turned against his hand-picked successor.

Malaysian PM says to meet Myanmar junta head in Bangkok

A moderate, the fatherly Abdullah was a sharp contrast compared with his domineering predecessor.

Many cheered the transition from authoritarian rule to greater freedoms, and this helped Abdullah lead his National Front coalition to a landslide victory in the 2004 elections.

But there were also those who saw him as a weak leader.

Abdullah maintained a low profile after his term was over.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim paid tribute to Abdullah as a “person with a great soul who instilled a new narrative in Malaysia’s politics of power”.

Describing Abdullah as a friend and a statesperson of great character, Anwar said he led with a face that “was not angry, hands that did not grab at power, and a voice that was never raised despite relentless attacks”.

“When I was struggling during a dark episode in my life, Abdullah never added to the hurt with insulting words,” said Anwar, who was jailed under Mahathir’s rule.

“That was the personality of Pak Lah, who always chose peace even though retaliation was easy,” Anwar said on Facebook.

“During his six years as prime minister, Tun Abdullah made significant contributions to Malaysia’s social and economic development,” said Lawrence Wong, prime minister of neighbouring Singapore.

Former Singapore prime minister Lee Hsien Loong said: “I knew Pak Lah since before we became PMs. He served his country with great dedication, working tirelessly to tackle Malaysia’s challenges and uplift the lives of Malaysians.”

