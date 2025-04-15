AIRLINK 181.00 Increased By ▲ 7.21 (4.15%)
BOP 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
CNERGY 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
CPHL 101.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.15%)
FCCL 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.13%)
FFL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.27%)
FLYNG 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
HUBC 143.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.35%)
HUMNL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.56%)
MLCF 62.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
OGDC 214.80 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (1.31%)
PACE 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.68%)
PAEL 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
PIAHCLA 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.03%)
POWER 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
PPL 172.90 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (0.95%)
PRL 36.26 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.06%)
PTC 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
SEARL 97.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.09%)
SSGC 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
SYM 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.54%)
TELE 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.66%)
TPLP 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.91%)
TRG 68.60 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (7.37%)
WAVESAPP 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.96%)
BR100 12,528 Increased By 80.9 (0.65%)
BR30 38,176 Increased By 256.7 (0.68%)
KSE100 117,062 Increased By 671.7 (0.58%)
KSE30 35,937 Increased By 240.9 (0.67%)
Apr 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump envoy says verification ‘key point’ in Iran talks

AFP Published 15 Apr, 2025 01:47pm

WASHINGTON: Any nuclear deal between the United States and Iran will hinge on verification of Tehran’s enrichment and weaponization capabilities, President Donald Trump’s special envoy said Monday.

“The first meeting, was positive, constructive, compelling,” Steve Witkoff, who led the US delegation to talks last week in Oman, said in a televised Fox News interview.

Witkoff appeared to stop short of calling for a complete dismantling of Iran’s nuclear program, saying “this is going to be much about verification on the enrichment program.”

Trump envoy Witkoff arrives in Russia, RIA cites Kremlin

“They do not need to enrich past 3.67 percent,” the real estate magnate said, referencing the maximum level allowed under the prior nuclear agreement that Trump exited during his first term, in 2018.

“In some circumstances, they’re at 60 percent, in other circumstances 20 percent,” Witkoff said. “That cannot be, and you do not need to run, as they claim, a civil nuclear program where you’re enriching past 3.67 percent.”

The multi-party 2015 deal that Trump abandoned aimed to make it practically impossible for Iran to build an atomic bomb, while at the same time allowing it to pursue a civil nuclear program.

The latest International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran had an estimated 274.8 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent, nearing the weapons grade of 90 percent.

Verification of “weaponization” capabilities will be another “critical” point in the negotiations with Iran, Witkoff said.

“That includes missiles, the type of missiles that they have stockpiled there, and it includes the trigger for a bomb,” he told Fox host Sean Hannity.

“The devil will be in the details” of any formal document, he said, adding “hopefully we’ll have that high quality problem of getting a document drafted.”

“But verification will be the key point that undergirds this agreement.”

Donald Trump Iran Oman International Atomic Energy Agency US Iran Steve Witkoff Iran and US US Iran nuclear talks Iranian US nuclear negotiations ambassador of Iran

Comments

200 characters

Trump envoy says verification ‘key point’ in Iran talks

Buying continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

At least three cops martyred, 16 injured in Balochistan’s Mastung IED blast

Karachi Korangi fire finally extinguishes after 18 days

TRG Pakistan tender offer deadline extended amid ongoing legal battle

Macroeconomic reform, investment and sell-off: IFC willing to support key initiatives

Oil edges up on potential US tariff exemptions on cars, pick-up in China crude imports

March remittances surge to record $4.1bn

$148m trade deals in M&As of MNCs recorded in 8MFY25

Diplomatic overtures: Pakistan pursues win-win trade deal with US

Read more stories