AIRLINK 180.30 Increased By ▲ 6.51 (3.75%)
BOP 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
CPHL 101.87 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
FCCL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.94%)
FFL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.08%)
FLYNG 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
HUBC 143.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.56%)
MLCF 62.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
OGDC 215.00 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (1.41%)
PACE 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.68%)
PAEL 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
PIAHCLA 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.27%)
PIBTL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.03%)
POWER 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
PPL 173.00 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1%)
PRL 36.26 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.06%)
PTC 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
SEARL 97.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
SSGC 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SYM 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.47%)
TELE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.24%)
TPLP 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.91%)
TRG 68.55 Increased By ▲ 4.66 (7.29%)
WAVESAPP 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.96%)
BR100 12,519 Increased By 71.6 (0.58%)
BR30 38,142 Increased By 222.3 (0.59%)
KSE100 117,141 Increased By 751 (0.65%)
KSE30 35,963 Increased By 266.3 (0.75%)
Apr 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Second debris removal trial starts at Fukushima plant

AFP Published 15 Apr, 2025 01:40pm

TOKYO: Japanese engineers began Tuesday a difficult operation to remove a second sample of radioactive debris from inside the stricken Fukushima nuclear plant.

Around 880 tonnes of hazardous material are inside the site after a catastrophic tsunami caused by a 9.0-magnitude earthquake triggered one of history’s worst nuclear accidents in 2011.

Removing the debris is seen as the most daunting challenge in a decades-long decommissioning project because of the dangerously high radiation levels.

“At 10:03 am (0103 GMT), the second trial extraction operation was started,” Fukushima operator Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) said in a statement.

IAEA, Japan agree on continuous safety review of Fukushima water

The second removal comes after TEPCO completed the first trial removal operation using a specially developed extendible device in November. The sample weighing just below 0.7 grams (0.02 ounces) – equivalent to about one raisin – was delivered to a research lab near Tokyo for analysis.

But TEPCO needs more data to examine methods for full-scale debris extractions.

The company said in December it was “upgrading” the telescopic device used for the first experiment by attaching a new camera to its tip.

Three of Fukushima’s six reactors went into meltdown in 2011 after the huge tsunami swamped the facility.

Last month, robots began moving sandbags that were used to absorb radiation-contaminated water on underground floors of two buildings at the Fukushima site.

In 2023, Japan began releasing into the Pacific Ocean some of the 540 Olympic swimming pools’ worth of treated wastewater, which has been endorsed by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

China banned Japanese seafood imports as a result, and Russia later followed suit.

This month China said it found no abnormalities in seawater and marine life samples that it independently collected near Fukushima in February.

But Beijing indicated that more tests would be needed before it lifts the ban.

Japan International Atomic Energy Agency Fukushima plant Fukushima nuclear power plant TEPCO

Comments

200 characters

Second debris removal trial starts at Fukushima plant

Buying continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

At least three cops martyred, 16 injured in Balochistan’s Mastung IED blast

Karachi Korangi fire finally extinguishes after 18 days

TRG Pakistan tender offer deadline extended amid ongoing legal battle

Macroeconomic reform, investment and sell-off: IFC willing to support key initiatives

Oil edges up on potential US tariff exemptions on cars, pick-up in China crude imports

March remittances surge to record $4.1bn

$148m trade deals in M&As of MNCs recorded in 8MFY25

Diplomatic overtures: Pakistan pursues win-win trade deal with US

Read more stories