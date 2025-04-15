AIRLINK 180.30 Increased By ▲ 6.51 (3.75%)
BOP 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
CPHL 101.87 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
FCCL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.94%)
FFL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.08%)
FLYNG 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
HUBC 143.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.56%)
MLCF 62.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
OGDC 215.00 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (1.41%)
PACE 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.68%)
PAEL 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
PIAHCLA 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.27%)
PIBTL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.03%)
POWER 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
PPL 173.00 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1%)
PRL 36.26 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.06%)
PTC 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
SEARL 97.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
SSGC 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SYM 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.47%)
TELE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.24%)
TPLP 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.91%)
TRG 68.55 Increased By ▲ 4.66 (7.29%)
WAVESAPP 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.96%)
BR100 12,519 Increased By 71.6 (0.58%)
BR30 38,142 Increased By 222.3 (0.59%)
KSE100 117,141 Increased By 751 (0.65%)
KSE30 35,963 Increased By 266.3 (0.75%)
Apr 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance OGDC (Oil & Gas Development Company Limited) 214.70 Increased By ▲ 1.26%

OGDCL’s Masud discusses plans for organizing Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2026

Press Release Published April 15, 2025 Updated April 15, 2025 12:54pm

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Zafar Masud, visited the company’s head office in Islamabad on Monday, where he met with Managing Director and CEO Ahmed Hayat Lak and the OGDCL team to congratulate them on the successful organization of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 (PMIF25).

During the meeting, Masud lauded the efforts of the OGDCL team for organizing the event that showcased Pakistan’s mineral potential to the world.

He said that PMIF25 had firmly positioned Pakistan as an emerging global hub for minerals and natural resources.

While appreciating the success of PMIF25, Masud also discussed preparations for the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2026 (PMIF26).

He emphasized the need to build on the momentum generated by PMIF25 and ensure that the next edition of the forum is even more impactful and inclusive.

The OGDCL chairman called for early planning, international outreach, and innovative strategies to make PMIF26 a bigger success.

While reviewing the initial planning for next year’s forum, he stressed that PMIF26 should be even more ambitious in both scope and execution.

Masud also discussed proposals for the date and venue of PMIF26.

Organized by OGDCL with the support of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and the Government of Pakistan, PMIF25 marked a significant step toward unlocking Pakistan’s vast mineral wealth.

The forum attracted over 5,000 attendees and featured participation from more than 300 international and national delegates, including government officials, mining experts, investors, and academics.

OGDCL Zafar Masud Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 PMIF26

Comments

200 characters

OGDCL’s Masud discusses plans for organizing Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2026

Buying continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

At least three cops martyred, 16 injured in Balochistan’s Mastung IED blast

Karachi Korangi fire finally extinguishes after 18 days

TRG Pakistan tender offer deadline extended amid ongoing legal battle

Macroeconomic reform, investment and sell-off: IFC willing to support key initiatives

Oil edges up on potential US tariff exemptions on cars, pick-up in China crude imports

March remittances surge to record $4.1bn

$148m trade deals in M&As of MNCs recorded in 8MFY25

Diplomatic overtures: Pakistan pursues win-win trade deal with US

Read more stories