OGDCL’s Masud discusses plans for organizing Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2026

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Zafar Masud, visited the company’s head office in Islamabad on Monday, where he met with Managing Director and CEO Ahmed Hayat Lak and the OGDCL team to congratulate them on the successful organization of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 (PMIF25).

During the meeting, Masud lauded the efforts of the OGDCL team for organizing the event that showcased Pakistan’s mineral potential to the world.

He said that PMIF25 had firmly positioned Pakistan as an emerging global hub for minerals and natural resources.

While appreciating the success of PMIF25, Masud also discussed preparations for the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2026 (PMIF26).

He emphasized the need to build on the momentum generated by PMIF25 and ensure that the next edition of the forum is even more impactful and inclusive.

The OGDCL chairman called for early planning, international outreach, and innovative strategies to make PMIF26 a bigger success.

While reviewing the initial planning for next year’s forum, he stressed that PMIF26 should be even more ambitious in both scope and execution.

Masud also discussed proposals for the date and venue of PMIF26.

Organized by OGDCL with the support of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and the Government of Pakistan, PMIF25 marked a significant step toward unlocking Pakistan’s vast mineral wealth.

The forum attracted over 5,000 attendees and featured participation from more than 300 international and national delegates, including government officials, mining experts, investors, and academics.