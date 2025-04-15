AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
BOP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
CNERGY 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
CPHL 101.64 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.92%)
FCCL 46.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.73%)
FFL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
FLYNG 27.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
HUBC 143.75 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (4.33%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.46%)
MLCF 62.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
OGDC 212.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.07%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PAEL 47.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.83%)
POWER 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
PPL 171.28 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.99%)
PRL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PTC 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
SEARL 96.96 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
SSGC 41.71 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.54%)
SYM 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.24%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 63.89 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.64%)
BR100 12,447 Increased By 142.3 (1.16%)
BR30 37,919 Increased By 504.1 (1.35%)
KSE100 116,390 Increased By 1536.7 (1.34%)
KSE30 35,696 Increased By 479.1 (1.36%)
Markets Print 2025-04-15

PSX surges on remittance boost

Recorder Report Published 15 Apr, 2025 05:54am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed on a positive note on Monday, buoyed by better-than-expected remittances of over $4 billion and improved sentiment in global markets.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 1,536.70 points, or 1.34 percent, closing at 116,390.04 points on Monday as against 114,853.33 points in the previous session. The index touched an intraday high level of 116,494.20 points and low level of 115,246.21 points.

The daily volume at the ready counter rose to 484.5 million shares up from 458.5 million shares in the previous session. Similarly, the total traded value on the ready counter sharply decreased to Rs 27.4 billion compared to Rs 31.6 billion in the last session.

On Monday, BRIndex100 gained 153.08 points 1.5 percent to close at 12,447.36 points with a total volume of 423.696 million shares. BRIndex30 increased by 550.35 points or 1.47 percent to settle at 37,919.36 points with a total volume of 296 million shares.

The market capitalization mounted up by Rs 138 billion to Rs 14.252 trillion. Out of 455 active scrips, 247 closed in positive and 145 in negative while the value of 63 stocks remained unchanged.

Analysts said stocks rallied at PSX in the earnings season led by scrips across the board after SBP chief reports upbeat data on $4.1bn record remittances in Mar’25. Bull run in global equities, surge in global crude oil prices and Govt decision to avoid retaliation on US tariff levies played catalyst role in bullish close in the earning season at PSX, they added.

Cnergyico PK was the volume leader with 55 million shares and closed at Rs 8.64 followed by Pak Int. Bulk that closed at Rs 10.86 with 45 million shares. Sui South Gas ranked third with share trading of 32 million shares and it closed at 41.71.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB and Nestle Pakistan Limited were the top gainers increasing by Rs 132.95 and Rs 102.48 respectively to close at Rs 1,462.40 and Rs 7,173.33, while Hoechst Pakistan Limited and Indus Motor Company Limited were the top losers declining by Rs 88.96 and Rs 19.52 respectively to close at Rs 3,233.01 and Rs 1,999.51.

BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 21,857.82 points, registering a net gain of 136.87 points or 0.63 percent with a total turnover of 8.057 million shares.BR Cement Index ended the session at 14,074.74 points, posting a strong gain of 395.44 points or 2.89 percent with a turnover of 38.79 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index settled at 32,323.61 points, up by 735.32 points or 2.33 percent with a total turnover of 49 million shares.BR Power Generation & Distribution Index closed at 20,181.09 points, rising 680.79 points or 3.49 percent with a turnover of 41.73 million shares.

BR Oil & Gas Index settled at 11,837.41 points, showing a decline of 36.53 points or 0.31 percent with a total turnover of 50.362 million shares.BR Technology & Communication Index ended at 4,824.19 points, with a modest increase of 7.57 points or 0.16 percent and a turnover of 33.79 million shares was recorded.

According to Topline, bulls stood strong in the trading session as the benchmark index posted a robust intraday gain of 1,640 points. The upbeat momentum was largely driven by better-than-expected inward remittance figures, which significantly bolstered investor sentiment

Further support came from a broadly positive trend across regional markets, which encouraged local investors to re-enter and build fresh positions across key sectors.

Much of the positive momentum was driven by notable gains in heavyweight stocks, with UBL, LUCK, HUBC, ENGROH, and EFERT collectively contributing a substantial 1,178 points to the index.

In terms of traded value, LUCK (Rs. 1.7 billion), HUBC (Rs. 1.6 billion), MARI (Rs. 1.5 billion), PSO (Rs. 867 million), and PAEL (Rs. 816 million) emerged as the most actively traded counters.

The SBP Governor’s spoke at the PSX On Monday and informed that Pakistan has received highest-ever $4 billion home remittances.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Remittances Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX BRIndex100 BRIndex30 KSE100 index

