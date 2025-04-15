AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
Punjab CM’s ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ programme proceeding successfully

Recorder Report Published 15 Apr, 2025 05:54am

LAHORE: On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ Program, is continues successfully.

The vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is becoming a reality and a source of happiness for thousands of families. A unique completion record of 1806 houses in a short span of time has been set under the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ Program.

The recovery of loans worth Rs. 92.4 million under the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ Program gives ample proof of transparency of the said program. More than 22,600 houses are in their final stages of completion under the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ Program.

More than 25,500 families have been granted loans worth more than Rs 27.4 billion.

The second instalment has been granted to more than 12,000 families for the construction of houses. Approval has been given for issuing 2000 additional loans under the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ Program.

Under the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ Program, loans are being provided for the construction of houses ranging from one to five marlas in the urban areas.

Under the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ Program, loans are being provided to plot owners ranging from one to ten marlas in villages. Under the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ Program, loans can be applied from home on acag.punjab.gov.pk.

The Chief Minister said, “Under the vision of Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ Program is successfully underway. ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ Program brings a message of happiness to thousands of families. The joy felt after seeing every new house being built is hard to describe in words. Myself and my team are fully determined to accomplish the target of ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ Program within stipulated period of time.”

She added, “In the past, many false promises were made with regard to building houses for citizens, but the leadership of PML-N accomplished this task successfully in a short time frame. I am overjoyed that Allah Almighty has bestowed upon me this opportunity to fulfil another promise being made to the people.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

