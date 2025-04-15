Punjab Acid Control Bill 2025 approved

LAHORE: The Standing Committee Home Department on Monday formally approved the Punjab Acid Control Bill 2025 (Bill No. 15 of 2025), marking a major step forward in the protection of women and vulnerable groups.

The bill was presented by Member Provincial Assembly and Chairperson of the Punjab Women Protection Authority, Hina Pervaiz Butt.

The committee meeting was held at in Committee Room of the New Assembly Building, Lahore, under the chairpersonship of Hina Pervaiz Butt. During the session, proposed amendments to the bill were thoroughly reviewed and subsequently approved.

Hina Pervaiz Butt emphasized the urgent need for effective legislation to curb the illegal sale of acid and its use in violent assaults.

