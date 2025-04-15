21 illegal structures demolished

LAHORE: In an operation against the encroachment mafia, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) demolished 21 illegal structures across the city.

According to the MCL on Monday, under the supervision of MCL Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathiya, the operation was launched to remove encroachment, bringing relief to the city’s congested areas.

The MCL’s regulation wing teams focused on Shah Alam Market and its surroundings and removed both temporary and permanent encroachments with the aid of heavy machinery, ensuring swift and decisive action.

Commenting on the operation, the MCL CO emphasised a zero-tolerance policy, saying no illegal constructions will be tolerated under any circumstances. He averred the operation aims to restore public spaces, ease traffic flow, and uphold the city’s aesthetic and functional order.

