ECO delegation visits Shalimar Gardens

LAHORE: A delegation from the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) visited Lahore’s historic Shalimar Garden and other cultural landmarks on Monday, describing it as an exceptional blend of Mughal architecture and natural splendour.

Walled City Lahore Authority Director General Kamran Lashari welcomed the delegation and gave them a guided tour, highlighting the Mughal architecture and various sections of the garden.

On this occasion, a vibrant cultural show was organized in honour of the delegation, featuring renowned artists who showcased regional dances, music, and folk art. The evening concluded with a spectacular fireworks display that lit up the sky.

The guests were also given tours of the Lahore Fort, Badshahi Mosque and Minar-e-Pakistan.

They found the evening views of these landmarks enchanting. They also visited Delhi Gate, Gali Surjan Singh, Wazir Khan Mosque and the Shahi Hammam.

