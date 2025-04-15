AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
‘New Theatre Act’ after stakeholders’ nod: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Information and Culture Minister Azma Bokhari, held a detailed meeting with theatre artists and owners to consult on the new Theatre Act and address their concerns.

Prominent figures including actress Megha, Naseem Vicky, Nasir Chinyoti, Agha Majid, Sohail Ahmed, Qaiser Sanaullah, Dr. Ajmal, and others participated in the meeting.

Azma Bokhari said that the Punjab Government wishes to introduce a new and comprehensive Theatre Act after thorough consultation with all relevant stakeholders to establish a strong foundation for the theatre industry. She emphasized that the primary purpose of this initiative is to resolve the concerns of artists and owners and to restore the dignity of theatre.

Theatre artists and owners appreciated the steps taken by the Minister and expressed their satisfaction with the new Theatre Act, assuring their full cooperation with the government.

On this occasion, Azma Bokhari reiterated that the Punjab Government will take all possible measures for the improvement and promotion of theatre, with the restoration of its true cultural essence being a top priority.

Furthermore, Azma Bokhari reaffirmed her commitment that all reforms will be carried out in consultation with artists and the theatre industry to nurture a transparent, dynamic, and high-quality theatre culture.

