Sports Print 2025-04-15

PCB hosts reception for ICC women’s qualifier teams

Recorder Report Published 15 Apr, 2025 05:54am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hosted a reception in honour of women’s cricketers representing the six international teams participating in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

The event transformed the iconic fort into a scene of regal charm, paying tribute to the visiting guests with an unforgettable display of Pakistani hospitality.

Women cricketers and officials from Pakistan, Bangladesh, West Indies, Ireland, Scotland and Thailand were accorded a warm and traditional welcome at the fort’s Alamgiri Gate.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi personally welcomed the teams, expressing his admiration and best wishes for their journey in the tournament.

Naqvi said, “Pakistan is a peaceful, safe, and cricket-loving country. Lahore warmly welcomes you all as our special guests, and we hope your stay in the ‘City of Life’ is both pleasant and memorable.”

The event was attended by match referees, umpires and senior PCB officials, including COO Sameer Ahmed, CFO Javed Murtaza, Head of Women’s Cricket Rafia Haider, Director of International Cricket Usman Wahila, Director of Domestic Cricket Abdullah Khurram Niazi, and HR Director Faisal Malik. US Consul General Kristin K Hawkins was also present on the occasion.

The visitors expressed great interest in the fort’s historical significance and architectural beauty. They enjoyed a ride in the colourful “Rangila Rikshaw” adding a light hearted, local experience to the evening.

PCB Pakistan Cricket Board Women cricketers Mohsin Naqvi ICC women qualifier teams

