Maryam’s message on Baisakhi

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her special message on ‘Baisakhi’ said, “Baisakhi is a beautiful cultural festival of Punjab. The wheat harvest heralds the message of joys of ‘Baisakhi’ festivity. The ‘Baisakhi’ festival pays back the fruit of the labour of hardworking farmer.”

She said, “I am happy that the Sikh community around the globe is celebrating ‘Baisakhi’ festival today and I extend my heartfelt congratulations to them. We equally share the joy of Sikh community on their ‘Baisakhi’ festival. The joy being felt on the eve of wheat harvest during the ‘Baisakhi’ festival in Kartarpur last year has still remains part of my pleasant memories.”

She added, “I feel proud that for the first time, 1000 tractors have been given free of cost to our farmer brothers who sowed wheat in Punjab. The farmers of Punjab, especially the farmers who grew wheat have been provided with seeds, fertilizers and agricultural equipment worth billions of rupees.”

