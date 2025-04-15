Gold prices lose momentum

KARACHI: Gold prices lost momentum, falling from all-time highs on Monday, as global rates dropped close to $3,200 per ounce, traders said.

After a decline by Rs1,800 and Rs1,543, gold prices scaled back from record levels to Rs338,800 per tola and Rs290,466 per 10 grams, respectively, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

International market posted a fall in gold bullion value by $18, sliding from all-time high to $3,218 per ounce while silver was selling for the unchanged $31.30 per ounce.

Local silver prices stood firm at Rs3,234 per tola and Rs2,772 per 10 grams, the association added.

However, the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

