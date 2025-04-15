AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
BOP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
CNERGY 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
CPHL 101.64 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.92%)
FCCL 46.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.73%)
FFL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
FLYNG 27.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
HUBC 143.75 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (4.33%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.46%)
MLCF 62.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
OGDC 212.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.07%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PAEL 47.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.83%)
POWER 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
PPL 171.28 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.99%)
PRL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PTC 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
SEARL 96.96 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
SSGC 41.71 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.54%)
SYM 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.24%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 63.89 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.64%)
BR100 12,447 Increased By 142.3 (1.16%)
BR30 37,919 Increased By 504.1 (1.35%)
KSE100 116,390 Increased By 1536.7 (1.34%)
KSE30 35,696 Increased By 479.1 (1.36%)
Apr 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-15

OGRA hikes imported RLNG transmission rate

Recorder Report Published 15 Apr, 2025 05:54am

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) in accordance with the policy guidelines of the federal government has determined raise in imported RLNG transmission rate for the consumers of both gas companies up to 5.44 percent for current month as compared with the previous month’s price.

“The increase in RLNG prices is due to increase in DEC price. However, the distribution RLNG price of SSGCL has been decreased due to the reduction in SSGCL’s UFG percentage for distribution,” an OGRA’s statement says.

On month-to-month basis, the transmission rate for SSGCL has been increased from $10.6906 per mmbtu to $11.2718 per mmbtu or $0.5812 per mmbtu increase, whereas, at distribution rate has been declined from $12.7255 per mmbtu to $12.5910 per mmbtu or $0.1345 per mmbtu reduction.

For the consumers of SNGPL, the rate at transmission level has been increased by 4.89 percent.

On month-to-month basis, rate in April has been raised to $12.5895 per mmbtu from $12.0012 per mmbtu in March or $0.5873 per mmbtu. Whereas at distribution stage; the price was raised by $0.5290 per mmbtu from $12.9499 per mmbtu to $13.4789 per mmbtu.

The price has been calculated based at 8 RLNG cargos imported under long-term agreements with Qatar. No spot cargo has been included in the calculation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

OGRA RLNG imported RLNG imported RLNG transmission rate RLNG cargos

Comments

200 characters

OGRA hikes imported RLNG transmission rate

March remittances surge to record $4.1bn

Macroeconomic reform, investment and sell-off: IFC willing to support key initiatives

$148m trade deals in M&As of MNCs recorded in 8MFY25

Diplomatic overtures: Pakistan pursues win-win trade deal with US

IMF assured: Power, gas subsidies will be aligned with BISP

SCBA president apprises IMF mission of the steps taken to enhance judicial efficiency

Macroeconomic stability achieved: SBP governor

Significant relief in POL prices likely

EU team notes positive trend in GSP+ cooperation

NA passes resolution to condemn genocide of Palestinians

Read more stories