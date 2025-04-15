OGRA hikes imported RLNG transmission rate

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) in accordance with the policy guidelines of the federal government has determined raise in imported RLNG transmission rate for the consumers of both gas companies up to 5.44 percent for current month as compared with the previous month’s price.

“The increase in RLNG prices is due to increase in DEC price. However, the distribution RLNG price of SSGCL has been decreased due to the reduction in SSGCL’s UFG percentage for distribution,” an OGRA’s statement says.

On month-to-month basis, the transmission rate for SSGCL has been increased from $10.6906 per mmbtu to $11.2718 per mmbtu or $0.5812 per mmbtu increase, whereas, at distribution rate has been declined from $12.7255 per mmbtu to $12.5910 per mmbtu or $0.1345 per mmbtu reduction.

For the consumers of SNGPL, the rate at transmission level has been increased by 4.89 percent.

On month-to-month basis, rate in April has been raised to $12.5895 per mmbtu from $12.0012 per mmbtu in March or $0.5873 per mmbtu. Whereas at distribution stage; the price was raised by $0.5290 per mmbtu from $12.9499 per mmbtu to $13.4789 per mmbtu.

The price has been calculated based at 8 RLNG cargos imported under long-term agreements with Qatar. No spot cargo has been included in the calculation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025