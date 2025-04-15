AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-15

Family Court (Amendment) Bill, passed unanimously

Recorder Report Published April 15, 2025 Updated April 15, 2025 07:30am

ISLAMABAD: A Sub-Committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Monday, unanimously, passed the Family Court (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and forwarded to the main committee for final approval.

The Sub-Committee, which met with the convener Senator Zamir Hussain Ghumro in the chair, passed the bill moved by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri.

The proposed legislation aims to address the prolonged delays in divorce proceedings and the financial hardships faced by women and children during such legal battles.

The members of the committee stressed the immediate resolution of divorce cases, which often remain pending in family courts for extended periods.

Members highlighted the financial hardships faced by divorcees and their children during these delays and stressed the importance of fixing a monthly interim maintenance amount for their sustenance.

Senator Zehri emphasised that divorce cases in family courts often remain unresolved for years, leaving women—most of whom lack independent income—and their children without adequate financial support.

“It is deeply unjust that women and children are left to suffer during these delays. Fixing a legally mandated monthly maintenance amount is both necessary and humane,” she stated.

Under the proposed amendment, family courts will be required to fix an interim maintenance amount for the divorcee and her children at the first hearing of the case.

Furthermore, if the defendant fails to pay the specified amount by the 14th of each month, their defence will be struck off, and the court will pass a decree for maintenance based on the plaintiff’s claims and supporting documentation.

The Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Law and Justice stated that similar amendments have recently been enacted in the province of Punjab, and clarified that the ministry’s jurisdiction is limited to the federal domain.

Convener Senator Ghumro cited Article 35 of the Constitution, which obligates the State to safeguard the institution of marriage, the family unit, and the rights of mothers and children.

“Leaving women and children without monetary support in times of distress is a grave societal issue that must be addressed through timely legislation,” he asserted.

Senator Anusha Rahman Ahmad Khan, who attended the meeting virtually, endorsed the bill and expressed full support for its objectives. The bill will now move to the main committee for final approval.

