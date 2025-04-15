Senate panel told: Road projects completed under various development partners

ISLAMABAD: A total of 33 projects of national highways, motorways, and road infrastructure were completed under the various development partners, with a commitment of 9,996.20 million dollars.

Of these, 15 projects were funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), five by the World Bank (WB), seven by China, three by Japan, and one project each by the Saudi Fund for Development, the Kuwaiti Fund, and the USAID.

The Senate Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, on Monday, chaired by Senator Saifullah Abro discussed the national highways, motorways, and road infrastructure ongoing and completed projects under bilateral, multilateral, and UN agencies, along with the details of the tendering process.

Officials informed that a total of 33 projects were completed under the various development partners, with a commitment of 9,996.20 million dollars. Of these, 15 projects were funded by the ADB, five by the WB, seven by China, three by Japan, and one project each by the Saudi Fund for Development, the Kuwaiti Fund, and the USAID.

However, 10 projects are ongoing with a commitment of 1,547.03 million USD, of which, four projects are funded by the ADB, four projects by Korea, and one project each funded by the WB and the Saudi Fund for Development.

Senator Abro expressed serious reservations over the non-provision of required details for repeated times. In these difficult times, where the country is striving for foreign investment, there is a dire need to enhance the efficiency of the department.

The committee, unanimously, decided and recommended EAD and its concerned department (the NHA) to submit the details of the on-going projects as per agenda within two days to the committee. Officials added that progress on Shikarpur-Kandhkot and Kashmore-Rojhan has been slowed due to deteriorating law and order in the area; however, the NHA is trying to mitigate the issues for the timely completion of projects.

The committee reviewed the Khyber Pass Economic Corridor project, whose loan was approved by the WB in 2019 and has been delayed for the last four years. The EAD also informed the committee that financial bids have been opened and bids received are double the amount of loan. The WB will not extend the date of the loan. The project is at stake and NHA must have a solution to complete the project on time.

The official of NHA also informed the committee that by 15th May 2025, the NHA will be in a position and have more clarity about the bids received for the project. The NHA must share a plan with EAD. The committee, unanimously, decided and recommended EAD to initiate an inquiry and sack the individuals responsible for the delay. The committee also decided to write to the investigative forum to initiate an inquiry and take appropriate action against the officials involved.

It discussed the committee recommendations regarding the 765KV Dasu-Islamabad Transmission Line Grid Station at Islamabad West (Lot-IV), which is financed by the World Bank.

Earlier, it was unanimously decided and recommended EAD and its relevant department (Power Division) to recover Rs1.282 billion from a company. Abro inquired about the action taken by the EAD in this regard. The NTDC officials stated that a three-member Committee was constituted by the BoD, NTDC to inquire into the matter. However, the inquiry has been completed and is awaiting Board and NTDC’s approval.

Senator Abro maintained that earlier an amount of Rs1.28 billion was inclusive of tax, and now the NTDC officials are stating amount was exclusive of taxes. The committee recommended EAD to take action against officials involved in it. The committee also decided to refer the matter to the PAC. The committee further recommended EAD and its concerned department to provide a copy of performance security submitted by the qualified firm.

The committee also reviewed the Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Assistance projects undertaken by the Sindh and Balochistan provinces in collaboration with multilateral, bilateral partners, and UN agencies. Officials informed that a total of 17 projects have been completed under the Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Assistance, and of these projects, one was funded by the Islamic Development Bank and 16 were funded by the European Union. Moreover, 37 projects are ongoing under the same programme with an estimated cost of 1,398.77 million USD. Of these, five are funded by the World Bank, four by the Asian Development Bank, one by the Islamic Development Bank, three by the Saudi Fund for Development, and 24 by the European Union. While reviewing the projects completed in Balochistan, the Committee recommended that exclusive details of the projects should be submitted within two days to the Committee.

Furthermore, the committee analysed the Sindh Solar Energy Project (SSEP). Officials informed that out of 200,000 private beneficiaries, 6,000 would be given to the second category of the BISP list owing to their capacity to pay an upfront payment of 6,000 rupees. The committee expressed astonishment over the 15 per cent service charges which are being paid to NGOs. After the detailed deliberations, the committee, unanimously, decided and recommended EAD and its concerned department (Project Director, SSEP) to submit the hiring process of NGOs with the committee.

The committee recommended EAD to submit the initial proposal finalised for SSEP within two days to the committee. The committee recommended Secretary, Planning and Development Department, Government of Sindh to provide one-page information of ongoing Sindh Floods Emergency Housing Reconstruction Project and Sindh Floods Emergency Rehabilitation Project within two days to the committee.

Regarding the Update on the recommendations made by the committee in its previous meetings related to NTDC project including ADB 401B-2022 LoT II A (ACSR Bunting Conductor) and inquiries conducted on the project by concerned departments, the committee, unanimously, decided and recommended EAD and its concerned department (Power Division) invite MD, NESPAK to attend and brief the committee.

In attendance were senators, Rana Mahmoodul Hassan, Falak Naz, Rahat Jamali, Kamran Murtaza, Kamil Ali Agha, Special Secretary for Economic Affairs Division, Muhammad Humair Karim Special Secretary for Power Division, Arshad Majid Momand, and Special Secretary along with other senior officials of relevant departments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025