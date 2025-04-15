AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
Vaisakhi Mela, Khalsa anniversary celebrated with devotion

Safdar Rasheed Published April 15, 2025 Updated April 15, 2025 06:23am

LAHORE: Thousands of Sikh pilgrims from around the world gathered at Gurdwara Janam Asthan to celebrate the vibrant Vaisakhi Mela and the 326th Khalsa Birth Anniversary with deep religious fervour.

The central ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Minister of State for Minority Affairs Khalil Das Kohistani, and Punjab’s Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora. Also present were Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tasleem Akhtar Rao, members of the national and provincial assemblies, and representatives of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC).

Minister Khalil Das Kohistani, conveying Vaisakhi greetings on behalf of the Hindu community, lauded Baba Guru Nanak’s message of love, peace, and humanity. He emphasized the importance of following these teachings in today’s world.

Sardar Muhammad Yousaf assured that all religious minorities in Pakistan enjoy full freedom and said Sikh pilgrims return with feelings of respect and goodwill. He praised the administration for ensuring smooth arrangements.

Punjab Minister Arora highlighted that 6,800 visas were issued from April 10 - marking the highest number of Sikh pilgrims visiting Pakistan to date. He thanked national and provincial leaders for their support and affirmed that dormant gurdwaras in Pakistan would be restored to active status. He also commended the local administration for excellent coordination and took a swipe at conditions for minorities in India, saying Pakistanis of all faiths share in one another’s joys.

The event concluded with special prayers for peace in Pakistan and across the world. On behalf of the provincial minister, ceremonial robes (saropas) were presented to Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Jatha Leader Young Bahadur Singh, Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee (DGPC) Jatha Leader Daljit Singh, and others including Jagjeet Singh Pullar, Saranjeet Singh, Jaheender Kaur, Ravinder Singh, Sardar Mahesh Singh, Sardar Bishan Singh, Bhagat Singh, and Tara Singh, along with PSGPC members. The celebrations ended on a note of interfaith harmony and a renewed commitment to the teachings of Baba Guru Nanak.

